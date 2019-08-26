Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Lowered Its Procter & Gamble (PG) Stake by $482,040; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Share Value Rose, Ancora Advisors Has Upped Its Stake

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 7.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 8,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 115,131 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.30M, up from 106,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $156.5. About 904,093 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 583.7 MLN RUPEES VS 218.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 21/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON); 15/05/2018 – Van Ness Feldman Welcomes Former Honeywell Executive Eric C. Wagner to Firm as Senior Policy Advisor; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 20/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: 1st Quarter Results; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises–Update; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q EPS $1.89; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 4,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 243,184 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.30 million, down from 247,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $119.28. About 1.87M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $816.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc Em Mkt Min Vol (EEMV) by 22,075 shares to 378,176 shares, valued at $22.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,555 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Cl B (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lafleur Godfrey Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.72% or 26,809 shares. Montecito Natl Bank holds 19,900 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Services Inc reported 0.32% stake. Kessler Invest Group Limited Liability Com invested 3.5% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). World Asset accumulated 0.89% or 168,178 shares. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp holds 0.09% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 8,964 shares. 65,291 are held by City Holding. Novare Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.02% or 62,837 shares. Illinois-based North Star Investment Corp has invested 0.67% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Dillon Assoc reported 24,119 shares. Congress Asset Management Com Ma owns 0.03% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 20,721 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc invested 1.33% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Murphy Capital Mgmt has 1.26% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 79,565 shares. Hexavest reported 1.08 million shares stake. Moneta Gru Invest Ltd Liability Company reported 19,606 shares.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $2.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc Com by 9,787 shares to 163,404 shares, valued at $5.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guess Inc (NYSE:GES) by 93,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,729 shares, and cut its stake in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE).

