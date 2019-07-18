Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Holds Holding in Nextera Energy (NEE); As Dana (DAN) Share Value Declined, Wedge Capital Management L LP Decreased by $10.51 Million Its Stake

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc. (NEE) by 173.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 59,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,389 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.05 million, up from 34,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $211.23. About 490,438 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable; 22/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEE); 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q EPS $9.32

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 618,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.85 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.77M, down from 6.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.26. About 677,381 shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 30.19% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 25/04/2018 – POWERCELL SWEDEN AB PCELL.ST – POWERCELL SWEDEN AB (PUBL) HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH DANA INC., SECURING SUPPLY OF BIPOLAR PLATES OF HIGH QUALITY; 22/03/2018 – DANA SECURES CONTRACT TO SUPPLY AXLES FOR NEXT-GENERATION JAGUA; 09/03/2018 – GKN TIE W/ DANA CONDITIONAL ON MELROSE OFFER LAPSING, WITHDRAWN; 23/04/2018 – Dana Unveils Comprehensive Strategy for Electrification in Construction, Off-Highway Markets; 14/05/2018 – Dana Supports American Bar Association Diversity Resolution 113; 09/03/2018 – DANA INC – FROM DEAL, EXPECTS TO DELIVER ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES OF $235 MLN WITHIN THREE YEARS; 19/03/2018 – GKN GKN.L SHAREHOLDER COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE SAYS PLANS TO REJECT MELROSE MRON.L TAKEOVER OFFER; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S: DANA’S MERGER WITH GKN’S DRIVELINE CREDIT POSITIVE; 02/05/2018 – Spicer® Driveline Featured on 2018 Medium-Duty Truck of the Year; 19/03/2018 – DANA BOOSTS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Energy Dividends You Shouldn’t Overlook – The Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “NextEra Energy announces date for release of second-quarter 2019 financial results – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces the final results of the cash tender offer for certain outstanding debt securities of Genesis Solar Funding, LLC – PRNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “New Regulations, Joint Venture Unlikely to Save Coal – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is British American Tobacco plc (BTI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Global Investors reported 1.42M shares. Meyer Handelman Com owns 90,462 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 106,854 shares. Sabal Trust owns 102,006 shares for 1.75% of their portfolio. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Limited Com stated it has 1,507 shares. North Star Invest Management Corp accumulated 7,433 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Daiwa Sb Investments has 3.1% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Usca Ria Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.69% or 16,603 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt New York, a New York-based fund reported 5,600 shares. 21,982 were accumulated by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust invested in 0.55% or 443,312 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Il owns 11,655 shares. The California-based Boltwood Capital Management has invested 0.27% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Lvm Ltd Mi reported 0.28% stake. Asset Mngmt Inc has 139,292 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $816.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,311 shares to 205,538 shares, valued at $24.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 13,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 645,078 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold DAN shares while 72 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 131.30 million shares or 0.01% more from 131.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teton Advisors reported 0.18% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 803,062 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc accumulated 0.01% or 61,028 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 108,381 shares. Element Management Ltd reported 33,231 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd owns 90,034 shares. Charles Schwab Management holds 1.45M shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can owns 128,666 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 16,500 shares. Gp One Trading LP has invested 0% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.01% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Royal State Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 228,067 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 23,317 shares. 15,050 were reported by Mackenzie Financial.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $8.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. by 278,637 shares to 2.68M shares, valued at $124.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 15,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,733 shares, and has risen its stake in Potbelly Corp. (NASDAQ:PBPB).

Analysts await Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, up 21.62% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.74 per share. DAN’s profit will be $129.53 million for 5.07 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Dana Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Dana (NYSE:DAN) Be Disappointed With Their 54% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Businessinsider.com with their article: “Slack’s direct listing casts a little-known part of Wall Street that relies on humans into the spotlight. Here’s how it’ll work. – Business Insider” published on June 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Dana Inc. Beats Q4 And Full-Year 2018 Expectations – Benzinga” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dana Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dana Incorporated Reduces Pension Liabilities while Fulfilling Benefit Obligations – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.