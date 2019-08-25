Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Stake In Nextera Energy (NEE) Was Has Lifted; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Matrix Capital Management Company LP Raised Its Position

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc. (NEE) by 173.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 59,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 93,389 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.05 million, up from 34,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $221.9. About 2.58 million shares traded or 48.78% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.27M, up from 71,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON PAYS LITTLE OR NO TAXES; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Renews Prime Original, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, for Second Season on Prime Video Ahead of August 31 Global Series Debut,; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is launching a new Echo Dot Kids Edition; 19/04/2018 – Amazon is expected to make a big leap in the apparel market this year, surpassing Walmart; 10/04/2018 – MENA B2C E-Commerce Market Report 2018 with Players Digikala, Jumia, and Amazon’s Souq.com Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – Netgem launches SoundBox HD: New Smart Soundbar With Amazon Prime Video and Alexa Voice Control; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID IN TALKS WITH AZUL TO SHIP GOODS IN BRAZIL: RTRS; 05/04/2018 – Cramer: Trump’s ‘onslaught against Amazon’ creates major market risk; 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 05/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Greenlights Lorena, a Docuseries from Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Service Inc accumulated 13,643 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 17 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.83% or 4,742 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 40,327 shares. Stonebridge Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 1,415 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holdings holds 3.18% or 399,434 shares. Lvw Advisors Ltd reported 0.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Personal Capital Advisors Corp, a California-based fund reported 36,120 shares. Fort Washington Advisors Oh invested in 161,985 shares or 3.24% of the stock. Amarillo Bank & Trust owns 1.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,467 shares. Bainco Investors stated it has 2.73% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cutter Com Brokerage Incorporated holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,242 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 0.09% or 8,597 shares. Baxter Bros reported 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Petrus Tru Company Lta reported 173 shares stake.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Flat Subscription Rate, Custom Algorithms And Mobile Plans: Meet iFlip – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy Amid Market Volatility: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Walmart (WMT) Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: Fundamental Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “FreightWaves Radio Preview: Lots Of Talk About Amazon And E-Commerce – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SFIX -2.6% as Amazon launches Personal Shopper – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98M and $816.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7,102 shares to 20,595 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 28,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 532,366 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM).

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “NextEra Energy Analyst: Renewables Growth, Low Interest Rates Are Bullish Trends For Utility – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls Over 500 Points; Fuwei Films Shares Spike Higher – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rise in utilities shares seen as modest given sharp drop in bond yields – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Renewable Energy Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.28% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 45,406 shares. Hanson & Doremus Inv Mngmt has 0.09% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Nordea Investment owns 298,330 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. First Natl Co has 78,553 shares for 1.52% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Meyer Handelman reported 0.89% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Sterling Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,954 shares or 0% of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0.15% or 2,238 shares. Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Llc holds 2,484 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 1.02% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Cortland Advisers Limited Liability holds 3.61% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 436,294 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company Tn invested 0.07% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Schulhoff Co, Ohio-based fund reported 2,207 shares. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership holds 1.13% or 66,589 shares. Harvey Inv Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).