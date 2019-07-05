Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Decreased Philip Morris Intl Com (PM) Position as Stock Price Rose; Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Market Value Declined While Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Has Cut Holding

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 72.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 4,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,611 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275,000, down from 5,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $160.22. About 296,729 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 28.14% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 29/03/2018 – AAP IMPLANTATE AG AAQG.DE – AIMS TO START HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY IN COURSE OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 23/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Grapples With Higher Fuel Costs; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points; 18/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS CEO GRECO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $6.13M; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (PM) by 95.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 178,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,692 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 186,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $79.51. About 1.49M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98M and $816.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 155,723 shares to 158,586 shares, valued at $17.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,555 shares, and has risen its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 EPS, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.05B for 14.95 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38 million and $450.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 135,427 shares to 159,367 shares, valued at $18.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 32,907 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).