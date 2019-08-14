Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Has Cut Coca (KO) Holding By $21.21 Million; 5 Analysts Covering Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Among 6 analysts covering Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Merck & Company had 18 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 21. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, February 20. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 22. The rating was initiated by UBS on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Tuesday, March 12. See Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) latest ratings:

03/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock (new) Rating: Mizuho 97.0000

21/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $96 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $90 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock (new) Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $84.0000 90.0000

14/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock (new) Rating: Jp Morgan New Target: $90.0000 93.0000

28/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock (new) Rating: Goldman Sachs 85.0000

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock (new) Rating: Bank Of America New Target: $90.0000 91.0000

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased Coca (KO) stake by 88.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 461,171 shares as Coca (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas holds 60,587 shares with $2.84 million value, down from 521,758 last quarter. Coca now has $229.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $53.61. About 6.12M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway bought its stake in Coca-Cola in 1988 for $1.3 billion. At the end of 2017, the investment was worth $18.4 billion, a staggering gain of over 1300%. #AllThingsBuffett; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS INAUGURATES ITS 6TH PRODUCTION PLANT IN PAKISTAN IN FAISALABAD; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA HBC ROMANIA NAMES JOVAN RADOSAVLJEVIC GENERAL MANAGER; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES VOLUME GROWTH AT 4% – 6% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT MINI-TENDER OFFER BY; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINAL NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WILL COMPLETE REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY-OWNED BOTTLING OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA; 20/03/2018 – Monster, Coca-Cola Amend 2014 Transaction Agreement

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold Merck & Co., Inc. shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sageworth Tru Com holds 0.01% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 903 shares. Moreover, Atria Invs Ltd Llc has 0.27% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Puzo Michael J invested in 26,332 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation reported 19,851 shares. Cacti Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 5.16% or 771,698 shares. Hugh Johnson Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 9,684 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Ally Fin has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). First Dallas Securities Inc has invested 1.79% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Bowen Hanes And Co holds 0.03% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 7,349 shares. Connecticut-based Paw Capital has invested 0.74% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Peddock Capital Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.11% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). First American Savings Bank holds 131,699 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Northstar Gp Inc reported 16,768 shares stake. Cadinha And has invested 0.2% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Merian Global Investors (Uk) owns 485,651 shares.

The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $84.52. About 3.87M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CEO SAYS ARE VERY OPEN TO PARTNERSHIPS TO LICENSE OUT DRUG PIPELINE CANDIDATES, FOR BTKI DRUG IN PARTICULAR; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck to Stop Study Based on Results and Recommendation of eDMC; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CEO RULES OUT TAKEOVERS LARGER THAN 500 MLN EUR AS LONG AS NET DEBT ABOVE 2 TIMES ADJ EBITDA, AIM IS TO BE BELOW 2 TIMES THIS YEAR; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: MERCK KGAA GETS FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB; 30/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 019716 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA

Merck & Co., Inc. provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $216.40 billion. It operates in four divisions: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances divisions. It has a 23.7 P/E ratio. The firm offers therapeutic agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal and intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA OKs Merck’s triplet antibiotic – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA OKs Merck’s Humira biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “A Pairs Prescription for CVS Stock and Merck – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased At&T Corp (NYSE:T) stake by 24,309 shares to 654,650 valued at $20.53 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Inc Em Mkt Min Vol (EEMV) stake by 22,075 shares and now owns 378,176 shares. American Elec Pwr Inc (NYSE:AEP) was raised too.

Among 11 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Coca-Cola had 23 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of KO in report on Monday, July 1 with “Overweight” rating. JP Morgan maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Wednesday, July 24. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $5900 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, July 24. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. Wells Fargo maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $52 target. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $52 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of KO in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $6000 target. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis R M has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Foyston Gordon Payne has invested 0.84% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Kcm Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 42,561 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Forbes J M Comm Ltd Liability Partnership holds 2% or 199,473 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd reported 11.51M shares. Blue Edge Ltd Liability Corp holds 9,500 shares. Moreover, Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Co has 0.74% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Bokf Na stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Boyd Watterson Asset Limited Co Oh invested 0.81% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Burney stated it has 33,259 shares. Princeton Strategies Grp Inc Ltd holds 1.12% or 89,819 shares in its portfolio. Amp Cap, Australia-based fund reported 2.03 million shares. 714,883 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd. Bessemer Grp Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 39,509 shares.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 23.93 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.