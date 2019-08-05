Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) Holder Iridian Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake as Stock Price Rose; Buckhead Capital Management Stake in Novartis A G (NVS) Has Upped as Market Value Rose

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) by 13.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 364,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% . The hedge fund held 2.33M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.30 million, down from 2.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Smith & Nephew Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $44.68. About 402,171 shares traded. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 25.42% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew names Namal Nawana new CEO; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Sees 2018 Underlying Rev Up 2%-3%; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Appoints Namal Nawana CEO; 06/03/2018 Smith & Nephew announces full commercial release of JOURNEY™ Il XR Total Knee Arthroplasty; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew 1Q Underlying Revenue Flat; 19/03/2018 – Smith & Nephew Supports AAFAO Courses with Donation of More Than $3M of Equipment to The Podiatry Institute; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation Protocol of the Installation of Knee Unicompartmental Prosthesis (Journey (Smith & Nephew)) With; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew 1Q Rev $1.2B; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC – NAWANA WILL JOIN COMPANY AND BE APPOINTED TO BOARD AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ON 7 MAY 2018; 02/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew, Inc. vs Arthrex, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/02/2018

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 10,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The hedge fund held 84,303 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11M, up from 73,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $90.72. About 1.15M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD; 24/05/2018 – GENMAB: RESULTS DON’T IMPACT OTHER ONGOING OFATUMUMAB STUDIES; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS FELIX R. EHRAT, GROUP GENERAL COUNSEL, WILL RETIRE ON JUNE 1, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Novartis’s $9 Billion Bet Is Worth the Risk; 15/05/2018 – Novartis ARROW trial to assess mechanistic superiority of direct IL-17A inhibition (Cosentyx®) over IL-23 inhibition (Tremfya®*); 11/05/2018 – Shanghai Fosun Pharma to Bid for Novartis Assets -Bloomberg; 21/03/2018 – Amphastar Announces Final Judgment in the Patent Litigation against Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Sandoz Inc; 10/05/2018 – For all I know, $NVS Joe Jimenez really was responsible for the Cohen mess — but doesn’t it strike anyone else as just oh so convenient that insiders are sticking a knife in his back to PVAAC: Protect Vas At All Costs?; 22/03/2018 – Novartis: Tasigna Approved by FDA to Treat Rare Form of Leukemia; 09/05/2018 – ‘These are extraordinarily serious allegations’: Pharma giant Novartis faces questions over payments to a Michael Cohen-linked organization

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52 billion and $7.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Frontdoor Inc by 1.76 million shares to 4.23 million shares, valued at $145.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 216,449 shares in the quarter, for a total of 937,092 shares, and has risen its stake in Medicines Co/The (NASDAQ:MDCO).

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $321.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 11,000 shares to 30,400 shares, valued at $5.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 42,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,370 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).