Smith Asset Management Group LP Upped Progressive (PGR) Position by $2.30 Million; Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Cut Its Stantec (STN) Position as Market Value Declined

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Stantec Inc (STN) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 263,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.42% . The institutional investor held 12.11M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $286.25 million, down from 12.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Stantec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $21.79. About 24,851 shares traded or 50.07% up from the average. Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) has declined 8.07% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.07% the S&P500. Some Historical STN News: 27/03/2018 – Stantec Acquires Shrewsbury, England-Based ESI Consulting; 08/05/2018 – Stantec Selected to Design Hampstead Bypass and US 17 Improvements in Hampstead in New Hanover and Pender Counties, North; 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q EBITDA C$90.3M; 23/05/2018 – Stantec Tower Reaches New Heights as Edmonton’s Tallest Tower; 15/03/2018 Stantec to deliver concept design for raising Warragamba Dam west of Sydney; 19/03/2018 – STANTEC INC – SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE NORWEST CORPORATION; 23/05/2018 – Stantec Tower Reaches New Heights as Edmonton’s Tallest Tower; 31/05/2018 – Stantec to Lead Environmental Assessment for Deepwater Wind Project in Maryland; 19/03/2018 – Stantec Signs Letter Of Intent To Acquire Norwest; 19/03/2018 – STANTEC SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO BUY NORWEST

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Progressive Corp (PGR) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 31,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 1.03 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.02M, up from 994,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.8. About 849,878 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity

