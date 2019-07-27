Smith Asset Management Group LP Trimmed Its Stake in Heidrick & Struggles Intl (HSII) as Stock Price Declined; Micron Technology (MU) Shares Declined While Gabalex Capital Management Has Cut Holding

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 175,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.23M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.49. About 19.68M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Operating Cash Flow $4.35 Billion; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles Intl (HSII) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 40,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 19,196 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $736,000, down from 59,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Heidrick & Struggles Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $586.92M market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $30.7. About 65,627 shares traded. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) has declined 12.57% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HSII News: 03/05/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Adds Six Executive Search Consultants Globally; 15/05/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL – ISS RECOMMENDED STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ITEM SEEKING APPROVAL OF GSP, CHANGING ITS MAY 8 RECOMMENDATION; 11/04/2018 – HBR CONSULTING EXPANDS EXECUTIVE TEAM, APPOINTS EVAN TRENT AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 23/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles 1Q EPS 53c; 23/04/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL – FOR YR ENDING DEC 31, 2018, ANTICIPATES CHANGE IN REVENUE RECOGNITION TO NOT BE MATERIAL TO CONSOL NET REVENUE; 23/04/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES 1Q ADJ EPS 0.53C, EST. 31.67C; 31/05/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Promotes European Leader to Global Chief Marketing Officer; 17/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Launches Disruptive Innovators Team; 03/05/2018 – Doug Orr Joins Industrial Practice as Principal at Heidrick & Struggles; 23/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Sees 2Q Rev $160M-$170M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold HSII shares while 52 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 16.45 million shares or 2.59% less from 16.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Mgmt Limited Company owns 8,977 shares. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys invested in 6,515 shares or 0% of the stock. Group One Trading LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) for 143 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) for 138,347 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 259,051 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al owns 37,377 shares. Gsa Cap Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 53,301 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 6,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ellington Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co has 0.06% invested in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) for 277,371 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability invested in 360,674 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Principal Grp Incorporated Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII).

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 15,390 shares to 211,740 shares, valued at $36.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 7,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,976 shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Analysts await Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 3.39% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.59 per share. HSII’s profit will be $11.66M for 12.58 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.61% negative EPS growth.

