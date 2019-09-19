Smith Asset Management Group LP Stake in Qualys (QLYS) Increased as Share Value Declined; Methanex (MEOH) Stock Declined While Aperio Group Cut Its Stake by $2.41 Million

Aperio Group Llc decreased its stake in Methanex Corp (MEOH) by 39.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc sold 53,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.97% . The institutional investor held 83,444 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79 million, down from 136,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Methanex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.20% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $36.48. About 577,025 shares traded or 28.65% up from the average. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 41.94% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Net C$169M; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 16%; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY REVENUE $962 MLN VS $810 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HLDR M&G REPEATEDLY FRUSTRATED W/MKT VALUATION OF CO; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY ADJ REVENUE $987 MLN VS $832 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MEOH.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation – Notice of Cash Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Methanex Reports on Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 14/05/2018 – M&G: METHANEX REVIEW WOULD RESULT IN SELLING ASSETS OR CO; 13/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Qualys Inc (QLYS) by 361.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 4,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% . The hedge fund held 5,350 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $466,000, up from 1,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Qualys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $79.17. About 248,477 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 03/05/2018 – Qualys To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/04/2018 – Media Alert: CIO/CISO lnterchange Launches With The Mission To Facilitate Building Security Into The Fabric Of Digital Transformation; 23/04/2018 – DJ Qualys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QLYS); 01/05/2018 – QUALYS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 35C, EST. 34C; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS ANNOUNCES TWO NEW FREE GROUNDBREAKING SERVICES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS GAIN VISIBILITY OF THEIR DIGITAL CERTIFICATES AND CLOUD ASSETS; 10/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 21/03/2018 – Tenable hires Morgan Stanley to prepare for IPO; 07/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181172: Philippe F Courtot; Qualys, Inc; 26/03/2018 – Nicolas Chaillan Joins Qualys as Federal Chief Technology Officer

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $2.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 98,928 shares to 871,413 shares, valued at $61.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,799 shares, and cut its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 18 investors sold QLYS shares while 72 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 30.90 million shares or 2.18% less from 31.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Bancshares holds 0% or 260 shares. Navellier And Assocs invested in 0.41% or 30,402 shares. Bamco Incorporated has invested 0.1% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Comerica Bank reported 31,990 shares. Shell Asset Management has 16,687 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.02% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Jane Street Grp Limited Co holds 8,611 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.01% or 385,165 shares. Diversified Tru, a Tennessee-based fund reported 2,575 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Com accumulated 3,191 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 151,170 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Sector Pension Board invested in 0.05% or 74,399 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Moreover, Millennium Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 4,415 shares.

Analysts await Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 91.67% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.92 per share. MEOH’s profit will be $12.10 million for 57.00 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Methanex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.94% negative EPS growth.

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06 billion and $24.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 216,773 shares to 549,268 shares, valued at $6.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 5,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,091 shares, and has risen its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa (NYSE:PBR).