Smith Asset Management Group LP Stake In Manhattan Associates (MANH) Was Has Increased; As Lancaster Colony (LANC) Shares Declined, Holder Dowling & Yahnke Has Lowered Its Holding

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH) by 122.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 217,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 394,790 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.76M, up from 177,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Manhattan Associates Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $88.44. About 899,032 shares traded or 91.10% up from the average. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 46.23% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.80% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Redefines Warehouse Management for a Connected Commerce World; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Updates its Visionary TMS Solution to Address the Transportation Industry’s Biggest Challenges; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES INC MANH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.50, REV VIEW $550.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Manhattan Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MANH); 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 31C; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Reports First Quarter 2018 Performance; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.48-Adj EPS $1.52; 13/03/2018 Manhattan Associates Named a Top Workplace in Atlanta for Sixth Straight Year; 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Unveils the lndustry’s Most Sophisticated Inventory Planning and Replenishment Solution; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Updates its Visionary TMS Solution to Address the Transportation lndustry’s Biggest Challenges

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp (LANC) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 8,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 132,877 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.82 million, down from 141,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Lancaster Colony Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $152.47. About 106,348 shares traded or 1.99% up from the average. Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) has risen 18.13% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical LANC News: 24/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 26/04/2018 – LANCASTER COLONY CORP – POSITIONED TO RETURN TO GROWTH AND RESUME PROMOTIONAL SUPPORT FOR FROZEN GARLIC BREAD PRODUCT LINE IN COMING QUARTERS; 07/03/2018 Lancaster Colony Group Meeting Set By CL King for Mar. 14-15; 26/04/2018 – LANCASTER COLONY 3Q EPS $1.00, EST. $1.06; 14/03/2018 – Lancaster Colony at Group Meeting Hosted By CL King Today; 26/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony 3Q EPS $1.00; 29/03/2018 – Lancaster Colony Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Lancaster Colony Continues Higher Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/05/2018 – Lancaster Colony Presenting at Conference Jun 7

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold MANH shares while 88 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 68.69 million shares or 0.34% less from 68.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 23,200 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank accumulated 15,442 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Liability invested in 0% or 27 shares. Manchester Capital Lc invested in 0.01% or 1,088 shares. Fund Mgmt holds 355,737 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 19 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.01% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). 7,450 were reported by Stephens Ar. Vanguard Gp owns 6.74M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% or 37,726 shares. 4,273 are owned by Zebra Cap Llc. First Hawaiian Bancorp owns 1,690 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 7,143 are held by Lpl Ltd Co. Panagora Asset Management holds 0% or 1,720 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp owns 0.01% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 527,868 shares.

More notable recent Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Manhattan Associates Reports Record First Quarter 2019 Performance – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Lamps Plus Lights the Way With Manhattan Point of Sale – GlobeNewswire” published on May 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Manhattan Associates Delivers Prescription for Chemist Warehouse Group’s Inventory Success – GlobeNewswire” on October 24, 2018. More interesting news about Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Manhattan Associates Announces Date for Reporting Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wsfs Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 29,840 shares to 9,230 shares, valued at $356,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 15,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,411 shares, and cut its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME).

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 9,001 shares to 21,186 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VPU) by 2,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,426 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).