Smith Asset Management Group LP Stake in Costco Wholesale (COST) Has Lowered by $377,520; Campbell Newman Asset Management Decreased Analog Devices (ADI) Stake as Shares Rose

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 1,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 99,947 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.41M, down from 101,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $285.95. About 1.30M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) by 18.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 36,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 167,103 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.86M, down from 203,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $111.04. About 1.22 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $2.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Varian Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 42,537 shares to 270,586 shares, valued at $36.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 49,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.26 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited invested 0.1% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 1,793 are held by Pioneer Tru Fincl Bank N A Or. Gideon Capital Inc invested in 0.34% or 3,704 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 3.54 million shares. Huntington Commercial Bank reported 224,310 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs Inc holds 0.13% or 53,576 shares in its portfolio. Webster Bancorp N A stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.11% or 38,196 shares. Woodstock Corporation accumulated 26,572 shares. Birinyi Associates invested in 0.17% or 1,500 shares. Wright Invsts Serv Inc owns 6,677 shares. Papp L Roy And Associate reported 49,658 shares. Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Ltd Co has 1.31% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 706,697 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated invested in 1.66M shares or 0% of the stock. Windward Capital Management Co Ca holds 93,201 shares or 3.07% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $450.68M for 22.75 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Dakota Invest Council invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 7,192 were accumulated by Ledyard Bank & Trust. Tompkins Financial Corp holds 549 shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Tdam Usa holds 8,199 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Community Bank & Trust Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 116 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership accumulated 25,956 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 30,191 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Generation Inv Mgmt Llp invested in 3.89% or 4.99M shares. American Interest Gru Inc stated it has 158,153 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Maplelane Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 120,000 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 1,700 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 127 shares. Moreover, Federated Invsts Inc Pa has 0.11% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $443.30M and $684.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MRK) by 3,875 shares to 164,387 shares, valued at $13.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,807 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT).