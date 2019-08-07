Smith Asset Management Group LP Raised Centene (CNC) Position; Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Lifted By $1.22 Million Its Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Holding

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) stake by 71.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec acquired 8,000 shares as Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)’s stock declined 12.62%. The Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 19,244 shares with $2.93 million value, up from 11,244 last quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources Co now has $21.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $119.79. About 2.62M shares traded or 59.47% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS LIKELY TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased Centene Corp (CNC) stake by 97.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smith Asset Management Group Lp acquired 326,059 shares as Centene Corp (CNC)’s stock rose 4.75%. The Smith Asset Management Group Lp holds 659,316 shares with $35.04 million value, up from 333,257 last quarter. Centene Corp now has $20.95B valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $48.21. About 4.97M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval For The Fidelis Care Transaction From New York Department Of Health And New York Departmen; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity. The insider BLUME JESSICA L. bought 2,850 shares worth $151,022.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Company Of Vermont owns 76 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) reported 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Optimum Invest Advisors reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 6,798 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 52,200 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Polar Asset Prns holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 45,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated owns 2.78M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Lc has 45,664 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0.03% or 42,500 shares. Fil Limited accumulated 713,010 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc reported 1.72M shares. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv holds 280 shares. 70,388 were reported by Oppenheimer & Incorporated. Burney, a Virginia-based fund reported 64,045 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Centene Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup upgraded Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on Friday, May 10 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, March 29.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI) stake by 12,930 shares to 3,860 valued at $340,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG) stake by 12,100 shares and now owns 3,790 shares. Chemed Corp (NYSE:CHE) was reduced too.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Centene Undervalued; Patient Shareholders Will Profit – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Centene Corp (CNC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Centene: A Growth Healthcare Stock At A Bargain Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 119,600 shares to 74,831 valued at $12.51M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) stake by 116,300 shares and now owns 342,200 shares. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was reduced too.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pioneer Natural Resources declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Selling Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PXD: Waiting For Better Times – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “With Cash for M&A or Buybacks, Chevron Stock Is Only Going to Get Better – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century owns 1.54M shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 82,319 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bbva Compass Natl Bank Inc has invested 0.05% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 1.20 million were reported by Dimensional Fund Lp. Fayez Sarofim & reported 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Ariel Investments Llc invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Loudon Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.38% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 7,178 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 8,899 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd reported 0.62% stake. Tower Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 6,134 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Savant Cap Limited Liability Company holds 1,432 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation has invested 0.12% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Washington Trust Savings Bank reported 22,845 shares stake. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Company holds 311,001 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 5,530 shares.