Smith Asset Management Group LP Raised Cdw (CDW) Position By $585,600; Nova Lifestyle (NVFY) Shorts Up By 9.37%

Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ:NVFY) had an increase of 9.37% in short interest. NVFY’s SI was 161,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 9.37% from 147,300 shares previously. With 40,000 avg volume, 4 days are for Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ:NVFY)’s short sellers to cover NVFY’s short positions. The SI to Nova Lifestyle Inc’s float is 0.94%. The stock increased 3.97% or $0.029 during the last trading session, reaching $0.76. About 93,204 shares traded or 105.33% up from the average. Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) has declined 61.33% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NVFY News: 10/04/2018 – Nova Lifestyle Sees 2018 Rev of at Least $110M; 10/04/2018 – NOVA LIFESTYLE SAYS “DOES NOT EXPECT ITS BUSINESS TO BE MATERIALLY IMPACTED IN ANY WAY BY TRADE POLICY DIFFERENCES BETWEEN U.S. AND CHINA”; 10/04/2018 – Nova Lifestyle Sees 2018 EPS 34c; 14/05/2018 – Nova Lifestyle 1Q EPS 6c; 10/04/2018 – NOVA LIFESTYLE INC NVFY.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.34; 10/04/2018 – NOVA LIFESTYLE – HAS SUFFICIENT CAPITAL TO FUND ITS PROJECTED GROWTH AND CURRENTLY HAS NO PLAN TO DILUTE CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS THROUGH EQUITY OFFERINGS; 10/04/2018 – Nova Lifestyle Has Sufficient Cap to Fund Its Projected Growth and Therefore Currently Has No Plan to Dilute Current Hldrs Through Equity Offerings; 10/04/2018 – Nova Lifestyle May Elect to Pursue Potential Strategic M&A Opportunities Which Could Provide Additional Rev Contribution; 10/04/2018 – NOVA LIFESTYLE SEES YEAR REV. AT LEAST $110M; 29/03/2018 – NOVA LIFESTYLE INC – EXPECTING “ROBUST” SALES AND “SIGNIFICANT” EARNINGS GROWTH IN 2018

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased Cdw Corp (CDW) stake by 6.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smith Asset Management Group Lp acquired 6,100 shares as Cdw Corp (CDW)’s stock rose 12.30%. The Smith Asset Management Group Lp holds 102,680 shares with $9.90M value, up from 96,580 last quarter. Cdw Corp now has $16.62B valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $113.79. About 512,611 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 32.88% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. and its subsidiaries, designs, makes, markets, and sells residential furniture for middle and upper middle-income clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $20.80 million. The firm develops upholstered, wood, and metal residential furniture for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices. It has a 6.33 P/E ratio. It also offers sofas, chairs, dining tables, beds, entertainment consoles, cabinets, and cupboards.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) stake by 8,200 shares to 2,430 valued at $99,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE:SBH) stake by 75,340 shares and now owns 22,940 shares. Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering CDW (NASDAQ:CDW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. CDW had 11 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, June 11. The stock of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, April 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Com The has 0.06% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 529,600 shares. Victory Capital has 0.14% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 621,586 shares. Stifel Fin holds 151,268 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.05% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). 3,463 are owned by Captrust Advisors. Brandywine Investment Limited holds 164,791 shares. Kames Cap Public Limited Company owns 155,737 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 3.42 million shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Makaira Prns Ltd Liability Com reported 1.28 million shares or 14.44% of all its holdings. Axa reported 113,100 shares. 313,064 were accumulated by Parametric Assoc Limited. British Columbia Investment Mgmt holds 24,682 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 116,349 shares. Gam Ag has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Eaton Vance Mngmt invested 0.1% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $8.96 million activity. CORLEY CHRISTINA M sold 14,900 shares worth $1.21M. On Tuesday, January 15 Richards Thomas E sold $1.50M worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) or 18,750 shares. ALESIO STEVEN W sold $1.79 million worth of stock or 20,013 shares. ROTHER CHRISTINA V. also sold $322,600 worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) on Thursday, January 10. 10,000 CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) shares with value of $894,930 were sold by ECKROTE DOUGLAS E.

