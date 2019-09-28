Smith Asset Management Group LP Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cp (BAH) Boosted by $12.01 Million; Sterling Capital Management Stake in Carnival (CCL) Has Increased by $5.53 Million

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cp (BAH) by 106.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 181,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The hedge fund held 353,430 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.40M, up from 171,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $70.88. About 980,167 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 10/04/2018 – Defense Information Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B, 10-Year Contract to Provide Information and Communication System IT Solutions; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UP 6 TO 8 PCT; 23/03/2018 – Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific Awards Booz Allen a Five-Year, $78M Cumulative IDIQ Contract to Provide C4I; 18/04/2018 – Survey: Fewer Than Half of National Respondents Have Basic Information to Prepare for a Disaster; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Defense Department’s Info Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B Contract to Provide Info and Communication System IT Solutions; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton Sees FY Rev Growth 6%-8%; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Net $84.9M; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE HAS AWARDED BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON CONTRACT CARRYING A CEILING VALUE OF $495 MLN; 27/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – U.S. EPA AWARDED CO A SPOT ON A $115 MLN, FIVE-YEAR, INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUALITY CONTRACT

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc bought 120,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 1.66M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $77.33 million, up from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $43.58. About 7.42 million shares traded or 82.88% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Expand Its Cuba Cruise Offerings In 2019-20 Including The First Cuba Cruises From Charleston; 15/05/2018 – Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 Kicks Off 2018 Transatlantic Season; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Board Approves Reauthorization of Up to $1B Share Repurchases; 13/03/2018 – Cunard and Ancestry.com Collaborate to Offer Special Event Crossing: “A Journey of Genealogy”; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: To Release Annual Results by End-March; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival Corp. is joining the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Constant Currency Net Rev Yields Up 3.9%; 18/04/2018 – Most Booked U.S. Destination: Vegas? Orlando? Try Cruises to Alaska for Bucket-List Vacation; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 50C FROM 45C, EST. 45C

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $2.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 19,531 shares to 193,277 shares, valued at $34.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Cent (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 8,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,850 shares, and cut its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK).

More notable recent Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 20, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 20, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “City budget includes more than $550,000 for JBSA infrastructure, supporting military spouses – San Antonio Business Journal” published on September 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 29, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Economic Data – Benzinga” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Breaking Down 3 Of The Year’s Most Intriguing Cybersecurity Stocks – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 121.67 million shares or 1.36% less from 123.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mufg Americas Hldgs, New York-based fund reported 604 shares. Amalgamated Bank accumulated 30,156 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 12,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gru Inc holds 0% or 3,333 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 451,108 shares. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). 103,937 are owned by Boston Advisors Lc. Bailard holds 0.19% or 47,600 shares. Ifrah Financial Inc reported 16,010 shares stake. Mirae Asset Global holds 60,959 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Raymond James Associates owns 78,919 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt Inc has 51,206 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Timessquare Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 1.6% or 3.14M shares in its portfolio. Nomura Inc stated it has 0% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Caxton Associate Ltd Partnership holds 0.15% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) or 19,117 shares.

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64 billion and $10.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 94,400 shares to 100,040 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sba Communications Corp by 5,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,140 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “South Florida companies pledge millions of dollars in aid to Bahamas – South Florida Business Journal” on September 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Cruise company stocks slide as Hurricane Dorian batters the Bahamas – South Florida Business Journal” published on September 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Stocks To Watch For September 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Carnival’s Slowdown Shows No Signs of Letting Up – The Motley Fool” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W bought 22,050 shares worth $997,267.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Incorporated holds 0% or 1,538 shares. Alpha Windward Llc has invested 0.04% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp holds 51,272 shares. 622,845 were accumulated by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Platinum Invest Management accumulated 29,260 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 267,914 were reported by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp holds 433,415 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Capital Guardian Tru owns 59,457 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 0.02% stake. Bancshares Of The West has 0.04% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). 18,647 are owned by Kentucky Retirement. Bridgewater Assocs Limited Partnership stated it has 1.02 million shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Buckingham has invested 0.17% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Pinnacle Assocs Ltd owns 246,920 shares. Carroll Assocs Incorporated has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL).