Smith Asset Management Group LP Maintains Holding in Advance Auto Parts (AAP); As Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Share Price Rose, Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Upped Its Position by $1.55 Million

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 15,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 211,740 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.11 million, up from 196,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $152.62. About 881,135 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 28.14% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 18/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS CEO GRECO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $6.13M; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP); 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 12,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,041 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28M, up from 36,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $130.58. About 2.02M shares traded or 10.78% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00 million and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Eur S/C Dividend (DFE) by 45,844 shares to 323,516 shares, valued at $18.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 1,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,023 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate Etf.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.68 million activity. HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR bought $41,283 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.