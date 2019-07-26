Smith Asset Management Group LP Lowered Its Chevron (CVX) Stake by $594,705; Xylem (XYL) Shares Rose While Chilton Investment Co Trimmed Holding by $3.80 Million

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 4,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 126,527 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.61M, down from 131,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $125.63. About 4.42 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: @Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RESOURCES – DEAL INCLUDES CHEVRON’S NON-OPERATED WORKING INTERESTS RANGING BETWEEN 20% TO 22% IN DIFFERENT HORIZONS WITHIN ELK HILLS FIELD; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CONSOLIDATION SLOWING DOWN PERMIAN ACTIVITY; 23/04/2018 – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO INTERIVEW ON CNBC ENDS; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAT YARRINGTON EXPECTS WHEATSTONE TRAIN 2 TO BE PRODUCING LATER IN SECOND QUARTER; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – CO IS ADVANCING DEVELOPMENT OF UNCONVENTIONAL RESOURCES, PARTICULARLY IN U.S. PERMIAN BASIN; 21/03/2018 – Total, Chevron Vie for U.S. Gulf Drilling in $124.8 Million Sale; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 48,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 845,142 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.80 million, down from 893,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $81.67. About 690,654 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 4.06% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.37% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Rev $1.2B; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Gp holds 2,110 shares. Stevens Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 83,532 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Barnett And has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Phocas Financial has 0.09% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 4.54 million are owned by Prudential Inc. Cobblestone Advisors Limited Com Ny has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 716,495 were reported by Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Company. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh owns 59,832 shares. Aspen Investment Mngmt holds 9,620 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management holds 50,654 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Bollard Group Inc Limited Liability has 72,896 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Poplar Forest Cap Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2,528 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 6,457 were accumulated by S R Schill &. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company has invested 0.31% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Armstrong Shaw Associates Incorporated Ct holds 3.43% or 29,028 shares.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Consider Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Short Sellers May Be Moving Out of Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Earnings Might Disappoint, but Exxon Stock Still Has Plenty to Like – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 124,820 shares to 242,270 shares, valued at $18.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zebra Technologies Cp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 118,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Analysts await Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. XYL’s profit will be $143.95 million for 25.52 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Xylem Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 53.85% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.49 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,383 were accumulated by Conning. Tiedemann Ltd Liability Company accumulated 20,110 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Geode Cap Ltd Llc reported 2.42 million shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc holds 514,668 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 7,488 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). State Street Corporation accumulated 0.05% or 8.32 million shares. Assetmark has invested 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Boston Private Wealth Lc reported 6,292 shares stake. Leavell Inv Management holds 0.03% or 3,486 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Parsons Capital Mngmt Inc Ri has 0.18% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 21,090 shares. Strategic Fin Inc reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Covington Capital Mngmt stated it has 9,150 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 135,605 were accumulated by Locust Wood Capital Advisers Limited Liability Co. Salem Investment Counselors Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22B and $2.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 8,095 shares to 52,278 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 18,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 491,827 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).