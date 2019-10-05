Smith Asset Management Group LP Lowered Its Arista Networks (ANET) Holding; Aar (AIR) Shorts Up By 0.94%

Aar Corp (NYSE:AIR) had an increase of 0.94% in short interest. AIR’s SI was 1.59M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 0.94% from 1.58 million shares previously. With 249,600 avg volume, 6 days are for Aar Corp (NYSE:AIR)’s short sellers to cover AIR’s short positions. The SI to Aar Corp’s float is 4.77%. The stock increased 3.31% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $41.3. About 193,935 shares traded. AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has declined 10.06% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AIR News: 25/05/2018 – AAR CORP – DAVID P. STORCH WILL CONTINUE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT ON MAY 31, 2018; 21/05/2018 – AAR CITES ADMINISTRATIVE DELAYS UNDER STATE DEPT. AWARD PACT; 16/05/2018 – Héroux-Devtek Signs a Landing Gear Remanufacturing Contract with AAR in Support of the U.S. Air Force; 21/03/2018 – AAR CORP AIR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; RATING OUTPERFORM; 21/05/2018 – AAR DOESN’T SEE FY19 EFFECT ON SLOWER RAMP-UP OF WASS PROGRAM; 20/03/2018 – AAR CORP AIR.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $2.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – AAR 3Q EPS CONT OPS 90C; 21/05/2018 – AAR CORP AIR.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.74 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – AAR CORP – AFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2019; 21/04/2018 – DJ AAR CORP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIR)

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased Arista Networks Inc (ANET) stake by 96.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 212,943 shares as Arista Networks Inc (ANET)’s stock declined 11.92%. The Smith Asset Management Group Lp holds 6,618 shares with $1.72M value, down from 219,561 last quarter. Arista Networks Inc now has $17.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.89% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $228.57. About 326,593 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Rev $472.5M; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Net $144.5M; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC ANET.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $303 FROM $292; 10/04/2018 – Arista Demonstrates Cloud-Grade Routing at MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress 2018

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased Sps Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC) stake by 5,370 shares to 11,350 valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) stake by 4,190 shares and now owns 5,350 shares. Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) was raised too.

Analysts await Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 18.58% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.83 per share. ANET’s profit will be $169.27M for 26.33 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by Arista Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.36% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did Arista Networks, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANET) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Arista -2.8% as Nomura cuts on tough comps – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Arista Networks to Announce Q3 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, October 31st – Business Wire” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Evercore starts networking coverage; CSCO, CIEN praised – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Arista Networks has $350 highest and $23000 lowest target. $280.80’s average target is 22.85% above currents $228.57 stock price. Arista Networks had 9 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $23000 target in Thursday, October 3 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) rating on Thursday, April 18. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $350 target.

AAR CORP. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.43 billion. The companyÂ’s Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. It currently has negative earnings. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Among 3 analysts covering AAR (NYSE:AIR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. AAR has $5500 highest and $4600 lowest target. $51’s average target is 23.49% above currents $41.3 stock price. AAR had 5 analyst reports since May 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, September 26, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. SunTrust maintained AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) on Thursday, September 26 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, September 26.