Smith Asset Management Group LP Lowered By $1.22 Million Its Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Holding; Edgepoint Investment Group Has Lowered Dine Brands Global (DIN) Position By $16.19 Million

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT) stake by 51.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 22,249 shares as Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT)’s stock rose 13.08%. The Smith Asset Management Group Lp holds 21,371 shares with $1.18M value, down from 43,620 last quarter. Insight Enterprises Inc now has $2.05B valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $57.37. About 18,763 shares traded. Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) has risen 22.56% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NSIT News: 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES BOOSTS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises 1Q Net $32.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Insight Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSIT); 23/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Insight Helps Businesses Address Tough Questions on Changing IT Needs; 15/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises Presenting at Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises 1Q EPS 90c; 02/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.35-Adj EPS $4.45; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.35 TO $4.45, EST. $3.96

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) stake by 51.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 177,931 shares as Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN)’s stock rose 3.76%. The Edgepoint Investment Group Inc holds 170,585 shares with $15.57M value, down from 348,516 last quarter. Dine Brands Global Inc. now has $1.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.35% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $95.14. About 112,727 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 26.56% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.13% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 12/03/2018 – Enhanced Applebee’s® To Go Experience Has Arrived to Save Mealtime; 07/03/2018 IHOP® Restaurants Unveils Limited Edition PancakeWear For Spring 2018; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Recognized by CIO as one of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 02/04/2018 – Applebee’s® DOLLARITA™ is Back for the Month of April; 14/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global IHOP’s Domestic System-Wide Comparable Same-Restaurant Sales Rose 1.0%; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, NAMES THOMAS SONG AS CFO; 12/04/2018 – Comcast Business and Dine Brands Global, Inc. Partner to Drive Innovation in Casual Dining Restaurant Industry; 02/04/2018 – IHOP® Teams Up With King’s Hawaiian® To Create One-of-a-Kind French Toast; 12/03/2018 – IHOP® Restaurants Kicks Off Breakfast-For-A-Year Sweepstakes As Part Of 60th Anniversary Celebration

More notable recent Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “All You Can Eat Riblets, Chicken Tenders & Shrimp Is Back at Applebeeâ€™s by Popular Demand – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Restaurant sales bounce back in May – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deutsche Bank picks favorites in restaurant sector – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Blucora Inc (BCOR) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will IHOP’s New Burger Promo Be as Successful as IHOb? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dine Brands Global had 6 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Friday, February 22. Maxim Group maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report.

Analysts await Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 82.52% or $0.85 from last year’s $1.03 per share. DIN’s profit will be $32.96M for 12.65 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.90 actual EPS reported by Dine Brands Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.05% negative EPS growth.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) stake by 183,359 shares to 1.41M valued at $65.50M in 2019Q1. It also upped Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) stake by 11,995 shares and now owns 5.58M shares. Echostar Corp. Class A (NASDAQ:SATS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold DIN shares while 54 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 17.88 million shares or 1.97% less from 18.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 18,339 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Castleark Mngmt Ltd Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 107,159 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 0.03% or 1.14M shares in its portfolio. Element Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 3,731 shares. Advisory Network Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 11,144 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Edgepoint Investment Group Inc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 170,585 shares. Miles Cap reported 2,200 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement accumulated 38,422 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 113,107 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.04% or 4,435 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa has invested 0.01% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Amalgamated Bank & Trust accumulated 2,681 shares.

More notable recent Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Insight Enterprises, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PCM Spikes 42% on Acquisition Agreement – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/24/2019: PCMI, NSIT, GRUB, NANO, RTEC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Up 1%; Minerva Neurosciences Shares Spike Higher – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased Alphabet Inc stake by 4,405 shares to 74,390 valued at $87.58M in 2019Q1. It also upped Lauder (Estee) Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) stake by 49,710 shares and now owns 264,260 shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was raised too.

Analysts await Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.39 earnings per share, down 4.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.45 per share. NSIT’s profit will be $49.72M for 10.32 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Insight Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.36% EPS growth.