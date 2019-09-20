Smith Asset Management Group LP Lifted Visa (V) Position By $11.13 Million; National Bank Holdings Has 1.48 Sentiment

National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC) investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.43, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 68 funds increased or opened new positions, while 46 sold and decreased their stock positions in National Bank Holdings Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 27.39 million shares, up from 27.38 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding National Bank Holdings Corp in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 37 Increased: 52 New Position: 16.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased Visa Inc (V) stake by 75.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Smith Asset Management Group Lp acquired 64,335 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Smith Asset Management Group Lp holds 149,259 shares with $25.90 million value, up from 84,924 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $394.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $175.56. About 4.70 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 18,208 shares to 251,054 valued at $73.95M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Discover Financial Svcs (NYSE:DFS) stake by 8,756 shares and now owns 270,359 shares. Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) was reduced too.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by MORRISON DENISE M, worth $171,130 on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wealthquest holds 2,798 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 759,056 shares. 201,690 are held by Night Owl. Newman Dignan Sheerar Incorporated stated it has 7,298 shares. Hightower Tru Services Lta, Texas-based fund reported 41,254 shares. Endurance Wealth has invested 0.56% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Tctc Lc owns 12,026 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And Inc has invested 0.58% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Palestra Capital Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2.7% or 534,833 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Com holds 3,525 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Philadelphia Company holds 6,419 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Covington Cap Mgmt has 114,753 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Ma reported 2.91% stake. Massachusetts Financial Com Ma accumulated 28.15M shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 1.65 million shares or 1.28% of its portfolio.

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $17000 lowest target. $192.07’s average target is 9.40% above currents $175.56 stock price. Visa had 21 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Thursday, April 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, July 18. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Nomura. Barclays Capital maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Friday, July 19. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $19500 target.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial and consumer clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.16 billion. The firm offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate, fixed maturity, time deposits. It has a 15.77 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, structured and asset loans, energy loans, agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 6.61% of its portfolio in National Bank Holdings Corporation for 444,939 shares. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc owns 46,983 shares or 1.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has 1.94% invested in the company for 1.10 million shares. The Virginia-based Fj Capital Management Llc has invested 1.71% in the stock. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 294,436 shares.

The stock increased 0.38% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $37.19. About 112,356 shares traded. National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) has declined 8.80% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NBHC News: 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement Of Brian Lilly And Appointment Of Aldis Birkans As Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – FY HEADLINE EARNINGS INCREASED BY 18% FROM R3.8 BLN TO R4.5 BLN; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: NBHC 1Q EPS 27C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 35C; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORP – COMMON BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $21.19 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 07/03/2018 National Bank Holdings Corp. Chief Accounting Officer Michael J. Daley to Resig; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY INCOME PER SHARE $0.27; 02/04/2018 – Those bank holdings will get even bigger because of his latest winning investment involving Bank of America; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 35C; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS REPORTS 56% BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Bank Holdings Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBHC)

Analysts await National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NBHC’s profit will be $18.99 million for 15.24 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by National Bank Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.69% negative EPS growth.