Smith Asset Management Group LP Lifted Its Centene (CNC) Stake; Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Holds Holding in Intel Corp. (INTC)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp. (INTC) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 13,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 608,317 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.67 million, up from 594,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 16.92M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Growth in Data Center Business Powers Intel’s Strong Results (Video); 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 13/03/2018 – Top Democrat on U.S. Senate Intel: ‘lot of questions’ about Trump CIA nominee; 31/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS, ERICSSON AND INTEL TESTED A CYBERSPORT VR GAME ON A 5G NETWORK; 15/05/2018 – PREMIER Announces Intel® Select Solution for uCPE Launch Plans; 18/04/2018 – Exclusive: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS PATENT OFFICE REVIEW PROCESS THAT IS VALUED BY SILICON VALLEY TO WARD OFF INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – House Intel Dems: Intel Committee Ranking Member Schiff Statement on Release of Majority’s Russia Report

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 97.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 326,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 659,316 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.04M, up from 333,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 3.04M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK; 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD) by 1,651 shares to 107,628 shares, valued at $20.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Systems (NYSE:ORCL) by 12,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 444,258 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 14,410 shares to 256,030 shares, valued at $36.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marinemax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 23,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,443 shares, and cut its stake in Innoviva Inc.

