Smith Asset Management Group LP Increases Stake in Accenture Plc (ACN); As Heritage Ins Hldgs (HRTG) Stock Value Declined, Holder Signia Capital Management Has Trimmed by $805,395 Its Holding

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Heritage Ins Hldgs Inc (HRTG) by 15.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 53,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 290,384 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48M, down from 344,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heritage Ins Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $450.82 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.1. About 161,727 shares traded. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) has declined 21.72% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTG News: 09/04/2018 – Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Appoints Tim Johns to Lead Zephyr Insurance; 02/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED 18.2% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $14.67 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/03/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $ 108.6 MLN VS $ 102.8 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Heritage Insurance 4Q Rev $108.6M; 07/03/2018 Heritage Insurance 4Q Loss/Shr 18c; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance 1Q Rev $112M; 19/03/2018 – Heritage Insurance Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED 19.1% QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER TO $15.09 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 904.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 49,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 55,428 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.24 million, up from 5,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $190.87. About 2.75 million shares traded or 46.79% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CEO – FOR THE FIRST HALF OF FISCAL ’18, REVENUE FROM “THE NEW” WAS NEARLY $11 BLN, MORE THAN 55 PCT OF TOTAL REVENUE – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds AI’s Real Power Is Helping; 30/04/2018 – Accenture: Terms of Certus Deal Were Not Disclosed; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF RENDUCHINTALA, ACCENTURE’S BOARD NOW COMPRISES 12 DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 – Accenture’s revenue rises 15.2 percent; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37 million and $80.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rtw Retailwinds Inc by 365,816 shares to 1.69 million shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GCAP) by 254,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 682,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Regional Mgmt Corp (NYSE:RM).

Analysts await Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 47.83% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.23 per share. HRTG’s profit will be $10.15M for 11.10 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,600.00% EPS growth.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $2.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 31,303 shares to 205,673 shares, valued at $5.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 19,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,277 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).