Smith Asset Management Group LP Increased Manhattan Associates (MANH) Position; Cerner (CERN) Has 1.17 Sentiment

Cerner Corp (CERN) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 251 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 215 sold and decreased their positions in Cerner Corp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 256.27 million shares, up from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Cerner Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 39 Reduced: 176 Increased: 183 New Position: 68.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH) stake by 122.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smith Asset Management Group Lp acquired 217,150 shares as Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH)’s stock rose 21.90%. The Smith Asset Management Group Lp holds 394,790 shares with $21.76M value, up from 177,640 last quarter. Manhattan Associates Inc now has $5.69B valuation. The stock increased 2.43% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $88.44. About 890,318 shares traded or 89.25% up from the average. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 46.23% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.80% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 04/05/2018 – Mercury Home Textile Sews Up Deal with Manhattan Associates to Enable Omnichannel Transformation; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Updates its Visionary TMS Solution to Address the Transportation Industry’s Biggest Challenges; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q EPS 33c; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES MAINTAINS 2018 GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.48 TO $1.52, EST. $1.50; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.48-Adj EPS $1.52; 13/03/2018 Manhattan Associates Named a Top Workplace in Atlanta for Sixth Straight Year; 25/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Short-Interest Ratio Rises 133% to 21 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ Manhattan Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MANH)

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) stake by 11,530 shares to 5,660 valued at $399,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Virtusa Corp (NASDAQ:VRTU) stake by 32,160 shares and now owns 23,141 shares. Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold MANH shares while 88 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 68.69 million shares or 0.34% less from 68.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 220,469 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.01% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Fosun reported 4,000 shares stake. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 52,008 shares in its portfolio. New York-based M&T Bankshares has invested 0% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Raymond James invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). 11,161 were reported by Bokf Na. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 240 shares in its portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability invested 0.72% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.13% or 22,640 shares. 163,531 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Llc. Prudential Public Limited holds 0.09% or 490,457 shares in its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Prudential Fin has invested 0.07% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Dupont Capital Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 18,638 shares. Legal General Gp Pcl reported 262,283 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Cerner Corporation designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts, and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware, and content solutions for health care organizations and clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $23.79 billion. The firm offers Cerner Millennium architecture, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individualÂ’s electronic health record at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers. It has a 40.39 P/E ratio. It also provides HealtheIntent platform, a cloud platform that enables organizations to aggregate, transform, and reconcile data across the continuum of care, as well as assists to enhance outcomes and lower costs.

Veritas Investment Management Llp holds 6.09% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation for 1.09 million shares. Veritas Investment Management (Uk) Ltd owns 276,434 shares or 4.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Starboard Value Lp has 4.33% invested in the company for 3.10 million shares. The California-based Scharf Investments Llc has invested 2.95% in the stock. Cim Llc, a New York-based fund reported 137,259 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.