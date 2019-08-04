Smith Asset Management Group LP Increased Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Holding By $27.46 Million; Preferred Bank (PFBC) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) stake by 760.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smith Asset Management Group Lp acquired 188,081 shares as Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)’s stock declined 0.18%. The Smith Asset Management Group Lp holds 212,808 shares with $31.28M value, up from 24,727 last quarter. Deckers Outdoor Corp now has $4.25B valuation. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $146.83. About 533,904 shares traded or 1.87% up from the average. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 09/03/2018 – DECKERS HOLDER MARCATO DELIVERED SHRS TO COVER SHORT POSITIONS; 25/04/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Special Edition Collection for Outdoor Voices; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $1.50-Adj Loss/Shr $1.41; 18/04/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Gives Strong Annual Guidance Following Quarterly Earnings Beat — Market Mover; 12/03/2018 – Marcato held an 8.5 percent stake in Deckers Outdoor as of Jan. 19, according to a 13D filing; 09/03/2018 – MARCATO NO LONGER HOLDS DECKERS OUTDOOR STAKE; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Sales $1.925B-$1.95B; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Outdoor: John G. Perenchio Has Resigned From the Board

Among 2 analysts covering Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Preferred Bank had 3 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, June 5 by DA Davidson. See Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) latest ratings:

05/06/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral New Target: $52.0000 Downgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $60 New Target: $58 Maintain

01/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $52.19. About 87,203 shares traded or 26.76% up from the average. Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) has declined 13.30% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PFBC News: 29/03/2018 Preferred Bank Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Preferred Bank; 23/04/2018 – DJ Preferred Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFBC); 30/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Reports Borrower Default

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking services and products to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $799.86 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts and non-retail certificates of deposit. It has a 10.55 P/E ratio. It also provides real estate mini-perm loans that are secured by retail, industrial, office, special purpose, residential, and residential multi-family properties; real estate construction loans; commercial loan products comprising lines of credit for working capital and term loans for capital expenditures; and trade finance products, such as commercial and standby letters of credit, acceptance financing, documentary collections, foreign draft collections, international wires, and foreign exchange for importers and exporters.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased Kemet Corp (NYSE:KEM) stake by 29,035 shares to 12,314 valued at $209,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Shenandoah Telecommun Co (NASDAQ:SHEN) stake by 8,700 shares and now owns 2,630 shares. Curtiss (NYSE:CW) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold DECK shares while 98 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 30.46 million shares or 2.83% less from 31.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Legal General Gru Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 55,405 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 53,054 shares in its portfolio. Sweden-based Nordea Investment Management Ab has invested 0.01% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Robecosam Ag reported 55,373 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Fincl Bank owns 889 shares. Stifel Financial stated it has 16,553 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Polaris Cap Mgmt Ltd Co owns 23,500 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has 0.01% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 5,132 shares. D E Shaw Inc has invested 0.01% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 122,584 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 40,924 shares. Qs Lc has 0.13% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Signaturefd Limited Company holds 193 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glenmede Company Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 163 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Deckers Outdoor had 9 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 24 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Positive” rating by Susquehanna given on Tuesday, May 14.