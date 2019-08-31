Smith Asset Management Group LP Holding in Wsfs Financial (WSFS) Cut by $1.13 Million as Share Value Declined; Ptc (PTC) Valuation Declined While Palestra Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Wsfs Financial Corp (WSFS) by 76.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 29,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The hedge fund held 9,230 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356,000, down from 39,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Wsfs Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $41.22. About 151,807 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 24.61% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 05/04/2018 WSFS Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Peggy Eddens’ Role Expands to Exec VP, Chief Associate and Customer Experience Officer; 07/05/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Financial Corporation Announces Executive Leadership Promotions; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Core EPS 76; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS $1.16, EST. 76C; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Lisa Brubaker Named Chief Technology Officer, Executive VP; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Net $37.4M; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q EPS $1.16; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $57.7M; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Raises Dividend to 11c Vs. 9c

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 21.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc analyzed 219,670 shares as the company's stock declined 22.92%. The hedge fund held 785,285 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.39M, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending.

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $38.01M for 49.60 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 462,840 shares to 940,040 shares, valued at $157.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. 6 investors sold WSFS shares while 34 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes.

Analysts await WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 5.21% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.96 per share. WSFS’s profit will be $48.22 million for 11.32 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by WSFS Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.41% EPS growth.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $3.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 94,314 shares to 209,805 shares, valued at $49.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 111,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 437,733 shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).