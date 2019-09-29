Smith Asset Management Group LP Holding in Target (TGT) Trimmed by $4.68 Million as Share Value Rose; Mohawk Inds (MHK) Shareholder Global Endowment Management LP Has Boosted Its Position

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 16.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 54,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 280,762 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.32 million, down from 335,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $106.12. About 2.80M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 05/04/2018 – Target settles claims it screened blacks, Hispanics out of jobs; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Target Corporation Issues a Voluntary Recall For a Variety of Frozen Products Sold at a Single Store on Oahu; 02/04/2018 – Instead of acquiring smaller players, as Wal-Mart is doing, Target is investing around $7 billion back into its own business; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: WILL OPEN ABOUT 30 STORES THIS YR, MOSTLY SMALL FORMAT; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Net $1.1B; 16/04/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER SHIP TO HOME SERVICE FROM STORES IN 5 CITIES; 06/03/2018 – Target: Wage Increase Part of Previously Announced Plan to Boost to $15 by End of 2020; 28/03/2018 – Companies interested in the locations include Target, Aldi, Big Lots and some real estate investment trusts; 08/03/2018 – Timothy R. Baer joins CamberView Partners as Senior Advisor

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 23.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 3,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 18,410 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.72M, up from 14,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $123.58. About 530,342 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Mohawk Industries; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. $ 2.78; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk Sees 2Q EPS $3.89-EPS $3.98; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Net $208.8M; 05/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 10; 09/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces Mohawk Industries to Expand in Carroll County; 13/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 13 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Tenney: Congresswoman Tenney Secures Contract Bringing High-Tech Jobs to Mohawk Valley; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $2.41 BLN VS $2.22 BLN

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $2.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 330,860 shares to 330,928 shares, valued at $18.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sinclair Broadcast Gp (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 210,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.79M for 22.68 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Wall Street Ends Flat; S&P Sees Resistance at 3,000 – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Target Has a Plan to Stop Tariffs From Impacting Prices – Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Weigh In On Apple, Uber And More – Benzinga” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Kroger Wants Investors to Know – The Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Cowen “Incrementally More Upbeat” Toward This Retail Powerhouse – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.61 million activity. $235,375 worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) was bought by BRUCKMANN BRUCE on Tuesday, August 6.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46 billion and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3,220 shares to 2,200 shares, valued at $413,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manhattan Assocs Inc (NASDAQ:MANH) by 9,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,990 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).