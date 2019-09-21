Smith Asset Management Group LP Holding in Accenture Plc (ACN) Lifted as Market Valuation Rose; Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Bronson Point Management Has Cut Holding

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 904.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 49,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 55,428 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.24M, up from 5,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $193.09. About 2.42M shares traded or 29.28% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 05/03/2018 Accenture: E-commerce is dead, long live digital commerce; 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low-Income Women; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR TO BE 14.8 PERCENT; 08/05/2018 – Accenture at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corporation To Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing To Accenture; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE COMMITS $200M TO JOB TRAINING SKILLS OVER THREE YEARS; 08/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Group Leverages Blockchain Technology Powered by Accenture to Launch Asia Miles Marketing Campaign; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – QTRLY OUTSOURCING NET REVENUES WERE $4.43 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS AND 8 PERCENT IN LOCAL CURRENCY; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Beats Profit And Revenue Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 175,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 167.36M shares traded or 198.95% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/05/2018 – BofA Merrill’s Blanch Sees Room for Oil Prices to Move Higher (Video); 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Eight in 10 Atlanta Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2014 – Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:00; 30/05/2018 – MOYNIHAN: BOFA IS AVOIDING RISKY LOANS, SUCH AS SUBPRIME; 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CO’S EXISTING LOAN AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH; 29/03/2018 – JAPAN’S ANTITRUST WATCHDOG FTC: WARNS DEUTSCHE BANK, BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH OVER ALLEGED 2012 BOND-PRICE FIXING; 07/03/2018 – Potbelly Corporation to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 11/05/2018 – Surgery Partners at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 17% in 2018, BofA Leads; 25/05/2018 – Zscaler Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 12/04/2018 – GE Capital has ‘zero equity value,’ Bank of America says after deep dive analysis

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Synovus, Georgia-based fund reported 710,037 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma has 311,583 shares. Kidder Stephen W has 0.35% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cumberland Ptnrs Limited has 492,351 shares for 1.37% of their portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Company has 6.75 million shares. Finemark Bancshares & Tru stated it has 45,958 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Colony Gru Ltd Liability Company reported 78,114 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bartlett Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 11,494 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Group has 0.06% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.20 million shares. Oxbow Advsr Lc invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ipswich Inv Mngmt reported 10,176 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 13,073 shares. New York-based Wg Shaheen & Dba Whitney & has invested 0.15% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Narwhal Cap invested 0.12% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 267,880 were accumulated by Arlington Value Capital Lc.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: BAC, TWTR, NVDA, BB, MDB – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks for New Investors to Build Their Portfolios Around – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Raymond James Downgrade of BAC Stock Mostly Reflects the Known – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “How to Trade Bank of America Stock as It Approaches Resistance – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.29B for 10.88 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $120.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 60,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $5.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perkins Coie invested in 13,386 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc reported 22,929 shares. Moreover, Howard Cap has 2.68% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Bragg Financial Advsr reported 36,840 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Trustmark Bank & Trust Tru Department has 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1.25M were accumulated by Glenmede Na. Bb&T Corporation reported 244,515 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com has invested 0.08% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Weik Mngmt reported 2,455 shares stake. Mason Street Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Oppenheimer And Incorporated reported 64,183 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. 82,703 were reported by Jlb Associates. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.48% or 29,704 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc holds 14,735 shares. Horizon Invests Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake.