Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Upped Position in Visa (V) as Market Valuation Rose; Starbucks (SBUX) Holder 10-15 Associates Trimmed Stake by $16.47 Million

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 84.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 198,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 36,916 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.10M, down from 235,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $92.26. About 5.23 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 24/04/2018 – As Starbucks Embraces the Drive-Thru, a Few Speed Traps Ahead; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS WILL GET UP-FRONT $7.15B CASH FROM NESTLE PACT; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP SBUX.O SAYS WILL CLOSE ALL U.S. STORES FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION ON MAY 29; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks Plans to More Than Triple Rev, More Than Double Oper Income in China by FY22-End, Relative to FY2017 Levels; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks First-Ever China Investor Conference Highlights Accelerated Store Growth in its Fastest Growing Market, Doubling to; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Plans Racial-Bias Training for Employees at U.S. Stores; 09/05/2018 – 680News: EXCLUSIVE: Hidden camera found in Starbucks bathroom in Toronto’s financial district; 12/03/2018 – Starbucks Enters Licensing Agreement With SouthRock In Brazil; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks chief executive apologizes for arrests of two black men; 01/05/2018 – New York Post: Israel exposes limits of US intel, Starbucks caves to extremists, and other comments

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 75.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 64,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 149,259 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.90M, up from 84,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $400.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $178.63. About 5.79M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $843.75M for 32.95 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54M and $460.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,629 shares to 299,971 shares, valued at $14.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 23,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 370,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $2.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 598,129 shares to 480,273 shares, valued at $29.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 15,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,089 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

