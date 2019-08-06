Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Upped Its Huntington Ingalls Ind (HII) Stake; Boyd Gaming (BYD) Shareholder Lomas Capital Management Boosted Its Position by $689,310 as Market Value Declined

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 2.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc bought 25,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 1.10M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.97M, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $25.37. About 974,995 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 24/05/2018 – 90 NINETY Bar + Grill Now Open at Suncoast Hotel and Casino; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Rev $606.1M; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181256: Boyd Gaming Corporation; West Charitable Distribution Adviser, LLC; 04/04/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort to Boyd Gaming; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 17/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT GROUP; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Buy Lattner Entertainment Group Illinois for $100 Million — Deal Digest

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Ind Inc (HII) by 27.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 30,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The hedge fund held 138,380 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.70 million, up from 108,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Ind Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $4.43 during the last trading session, reaching $201.76. About 502,957 shares traded or 69.81% up from the average. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 29/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES AWARDED $94 MILLION ADVANCE PROCUREMENT CONTRACT FOR A 10TH NATIONAL SECURITY CUTTER; 01/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Retired President of Newport News Shipbuilding Honored With Navy League’s Nimitz Award; 12/04/2018 – U.S. could reach goal of 355 ship Navy in 2030s -official; 29/03/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Gets $94 Million U.S. Coast Guard Pact; 25/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Contracts and Pricing at Ingalls Shipbuilding; 13/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President And Chief Counsel of Newport News Shipbuilding Divis; 20/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Three Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored By The Manufacturing Institute For Their Achievements; 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES – NEW CONTRACT AWARDS IN QTR WAS ABOUT $2.6 BLN, BRINGING TOTAL BACKLOG TO ABOUT $22 BLN AS OF MARCH 31; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52M and $931.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 101,616 shares to 146,966 shares, valued at $22.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sei Investments has 0% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 1,990 shares. State Street Corp holds 2.54M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Waterfront Cap Partners Ltd Com owns 762,600 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Communication Inc stated it has 2.74% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Jpmorgan Chase And owns 2.98 million shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 13,674 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested in 67,489 shares or 0% of the stock. Dupont Mgmt stated it has 34,854 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cwm Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Whitebox Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 0.03% or 39,102 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Blue Harbour Group Incorporated Lp accumulated 1.08M shares. Creative Planning reported 12,191 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement invested in 57,374 shares. 29,097 were reported by Federated Inc Pa.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold HII shares while 126 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 5.59% less from 36.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 3,580 shares. Washington State Bank holds 0% or 6 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 46,024 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 8,080 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt Com holds 0.11% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) or 21,019 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 12,000 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank accumulated 0.03% or 143,300 shares. Mufg Americas Holding Corp reported 0% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Fil Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) for 119,296 shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Qs Limited owns 530 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Spectrum Mgmt Gp has 0% invested in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) for 1 shares. 6,811 are held by Thomas White. Bancshares has invested 0% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Lpl Finance Limited Liability owns 6,544 shares.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 990 shares to 88,360 shares, valued at $34.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lakeland Financial Corp (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 35,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,590 shares, and cut its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH).

