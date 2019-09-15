Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Upped Its Holding in Sinclair Broadcast Gp (SBGI) as Market Value Rose; Ack Asset Management Has Cut Its Kw (KW) Holding as Stock Declined

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Kw (KW) by 40.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 382,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 558,200 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.26 million, down from 940,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kw for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $22.23. About 350,573 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 10/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO RECEIVE ABOUT $195 MLN IN NET PROCEEDS FROM REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson: Buyback to Be Funded Primarily From Non-Core Asset Sales; 30/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Acquires 206 Multifamily/PRS Units at The Elysian in Cork, Ireland for €87.5 Million; 03/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Apr. 10-11; 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C; 20/03/2018 Kennedy Wilson Announces $250 Million Share Repurchase Program; 06/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Gp (SBGI) by 674.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 210,510 shares as the company's stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 241,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.96M, up from 31,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Gp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $44.06. About 791,732 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500.

More notable recent Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Kennedy Wilson Announces Dividend of $0.21 Per Common Share for Third Quarter 2019 – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:KW) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Keep Kennedy-Wilson On Your Radar – Seeking Alpha” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $282,555 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.60, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 20 investors sold KW shares while 58 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 112.30 million shares or 0.84% less from 113.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heartland Advsr owns 1.06 million shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 116,861 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc stated it has 896,615 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) or 887,446 shares. Cutter Company Brokerage has invested 2.62% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Amalgamated Bancorporation invested in 0.01% or 20,152 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs owns 10,325 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank invested in 0% or 9,835 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Renaissance Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Legal General Gp Public Limited Com holds 544,509 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Macquarie Gru holds 0% or 56,900 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Advisory Service Net Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 168 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold SBGI shares while 78 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.67 million shares or 1.85% less from 55.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Mgmt Lc has 829,876 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Envestnet Asset Management reported 68,365 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 14,300 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc, New York-based fund reported 2,611 shares. Prelude Cap Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 4,622 shares. Orrstown Service has 0.04% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Captrust reported 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). D E Shaw accumulated 598,591 shares. Weiss Multi owns 0.17% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 120,000 shares. Dupont Cap Corp has 0.01% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 6,988 shares. Cap Growth Mngmt LP holds 2.37% or 628,000 shares in its portfolio. Smith Asset Management Grp Inc Lp owns 241,700 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.02% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 110,000 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated owns 79,474 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $21.76 million activity.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $2.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manhattan Associates Inc (NASDAQ:MANH) by 5,310 shares to 389,480 shares, valued at $27.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Financial Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 8,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,359 shares, and cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).