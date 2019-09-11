Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Upped Its Facebook (FB) Position; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII)

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 34.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smith Asset Management Group Lp acquired 111,100 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Smith Asset Management Group Lp holds 437,733 shares with $72.98 million value, up from 326,633 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $535.26B valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $188.12. About 8.48M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – Fewer than half of Americans trust Facebook to obey U.S. privacy laws, according to a new poll; 11/04/2018 – Facebook’s Days as an Unregulated Monopoly May Be Numbered; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO ADVANCE BILL TO RETAIN 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 21/03/2018 – GERMANY WANTS `CLARIFICATION’ FROM FACEBOOK ON DATA SCANDAL; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS REVIEWED CALL & TEXT HISTORY FEATURE TO CONFIRM THAT CO DOES NOT COLLECT CONTENT OF MESSAGES, AND WILL DELETE ALL LOGS OLDER THAN 1 YR; 26/04/2018 – Facebook reviewing operations in Myanmar, says needs more people on the ground; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand privacy commissioner joins criticism of Facebook data handling; 10/04/2018 – FB: After trying to deflect @KamalaHarris , Zuck admits there was an internal conversation, and decision made not to inform users that their data was breached in Cambridge Analytica fiasco. – ! $FB; 17/04/2018 – Recode’s @KurtWagner8 and The Verge’s @CaseyNewton answer Facebook testimony questions on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript; 11/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS COMPANY HAS NOT SEEN ACTIVITY BY RUSSIA OR CHINA TO SCRAPE FACEBOOK DATA

Among 2 analysts covering Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Rent-A-Center has $27 highest and $19 lowest target. $22.67’s average target is -11.72% below currents $25.68 stock price. Rent-A-Center had 9 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by Stephens given on Friday, March 15. The stock of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, March 18. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong Buy” on Monday, April 22. See Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Hold Upgrade

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $25 New Target: $27 Upgrade

21/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

31/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $22 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Sell New Target: $19 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold Rent-A-Center, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engaged Capital Limited Liability Co holds 15.62% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 5.33 million shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management invested in 0.01% or 36,600 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Company accumulated 278,923 shares. Bridgeway Incorporated holds 148,700 shares. Aperio Lc has 17,907 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 94,165 are owned by Wells Fargo And Mn. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 4,346 shares. Millennium Management Ltd has 231,229 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 7,188 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1,272 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 38,057 shares. 15,098 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 112,093 shares.

Rent-A-Center, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to clients on a rent-to-own basis. The company has market cap of $1.39 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It has a 12.28 P/E ratio. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timessquare Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.06% stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 2.72M shares. 10,050 are owned by Fukoku Mutual Life Insur. Provise Management Ltd Liability Co has 16,279 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 1.88% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Peak Asset Ltd holds 2,986 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Swedbank holds 1.64 million shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Acropolis Invest Mngmt Lc invested in 1,539 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sageworth Trust Com invested in 0% or 25 shares. Roberts Glore Il holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,031 shares. Portolan Cap Mngmt Ltd invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Palladium Partners Lc stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Massachusetts Financial Communications Ma owns 8.77 million shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Community Retail Bank Na invested in 0.01% or 420 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar holds 0.32% or 4,832 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $210.70’s average target is 12.00% above currents $188.12 stock price. Facebook had 24 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. M Partners maintained it with “Buy” rating and $190 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 19. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 9. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $210 target in Monday, March 18 report. Bank of America maintained the shares of FB in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Thursday, April 4. M Partners reinitiated Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Friday, August 2. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $24500 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, March 14. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $155 target. JMP Securities maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Wednesday, June 19. JMP Securities has “Buy” rating and $220 target.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased Care.Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) stake by 70,150 shares to 21,210 valued at $419,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) stake by 10,620 shares and now owns 4,924 shares. Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) was reduced too.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. THIEL PETER sold $4.05M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, August 22.