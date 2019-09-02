Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Trimmed Position in Chemed (CHE) as Valuation Rose; As Align Technology (ALGN) Stock Price Declined, Stephens Investment Management Group Raised Stake

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 36.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 19,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 73,114 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.79 million, up from 53,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $183.11. About 1.68 million shares traded or 30.89% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Align Technology; 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SAYS FILED THE PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT ASSERTING THAT ALIGN TECHNOLOGY’S ITERO ELEMENTS INTRAORAL SCANNER INFRINGES 3SHAPE’S US ‘244 PATENT; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q EPS $1.17; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology: Plan in Addition to Existing $300 Million Authorization; 23/03/2018 – Align Technology Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.06; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN SAYS SDC SEEKS TO BLOCK INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 04/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS INVISALIGN® PRODUCT PORTFOLIO WITH NEW OPTIONS AND GREATER FLEXIBILITY TO TREAT A BROADER RANGE OF PATIENTS

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Chemed Corp (CHE) by 58.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 6,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.07% . The hedge fund held 4,430 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, down from 10,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Chemed Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $429.43. About 80,664 shares traded. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 29.67% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED 1Q SERVICE REV. $439.2M, EST. $419.3M; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q EPS $2.66; 21/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Hutton Gifts 807 Of Chemed Corp; 18/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS EXPERTISE IN RISK MITIGATION AND VALUE-BASED CARE TO APG CONFERENCE IN SAN DIEGO; 07/05/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE JOINS AMERICAN HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION; 19/04/2018 – Roto-Rooter Owner Chemed Beats Expectations in Latest Quarter; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Rev $439.2M; 14/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 7.82% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.07 per share. CHE’s profit will be $52.05M for 32.43 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.36 actual EPS reported by Chemed Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.49% negative EPS growth.

