Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Trimmed Its Maximus (MMS) Position; Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Freshpet had 8 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) earned “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, March 5. Imperial Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $40 target in Monday, March 4 report. See Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral New Target: $46.0000 Initiates Coverage On

18/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Suntrust Robinson Humphrey

06/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Hold New Target: $36 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $40 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Hold Maintain

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased Maximus Inc (MMS) stake by 50.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 15,610 shares as Maximus Inc (MMS)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Smith Asset Management Group Lp holds 15,411 shares with $1.09M value, down from 31,021 last quarter. Maximus Inc now has $4.49B valuation. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $70.35. About 152,232 shares traded. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Year Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q EPS 84c; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS – IT HAS BEEN AWARDED FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT RENEWAL FOR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES (DES) PROGRAM BY AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES; 11/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.045 per Share; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Net $55.5M; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Yr Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS GETS 5-YR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES CONTRACT REBID; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Rev $612.8M; 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at Sta; 12/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Center for Health Literacy Honored with ClearMark Award of Distinction by the Center for Plain Language

Analysts await MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 2.20% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.91 per share. MMS’s profit will be $59.34M for 18.91 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by MAXIMUS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MMS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 56.34 million shares or 3.79% less from 58.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company has 0.34% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Rowland And Co Investment Counsel Adv reported 26,220 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 148,680 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com holds 0% or 4,600 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested in 0.01% or 398,634 shares. Quantbot Technologies Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 107,448 shares. Strategic Global Advsrs reported 18,691 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Huntington Financial Bank accumulated 0% or 1,054 shares. New Amsterdam Limited Liability Corp New York holds 30,517 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 3,594 shares. Amalgamated State Bank has 10,278 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 245 were reported by Fuller And Thaler Asset. Moreover, Phocas Financial has 0.51% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Origin Asset Limited Liability Partnership reported 2,949 shares stake.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $470,290 activity. 6,715 shares were sold by LEDERER PAUL R, worth $470,290 on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Delighted With MAXIMUS, Inc.’s (NYSE:MMS) ROE Of 19%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “General Dynamics divests satellite business unit – Washington Business Journal” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MAXIMUS Schedules Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased Manhattan Associates Inc (NASDAQ:MANH) stake by 217,150 shares to 394,790 valued at $21.76 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) stake by 9,375 shares and now owns 1.08M shares. Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) was raised too.

Freshpet, Inc. manufactures and markets natural fresh, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $1.36 billion. It sells its products under the Freshpet brand, as well as under the Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold Freshpet, Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 30.72 million shares or 17.74% more from 26.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 18,570 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 0.01% or 630,553 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc has 0% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Harvest Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.38% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Strs Ohio owns 0% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 9,500 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.12% or 29,115 shares. United Financial Advisers Lc reported 12,124 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Com owns 19,814 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd accumulated 18,835 shares. Moreover, Victory Cap Management has 0.09% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 925,062 shares. New York-based Laurion Cap Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). 470,128 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. 4,355 are owned by Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Automobile Association holds 6,446 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

The stock decreased 12.05% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.3. About 1.84 million shares traded or 407.53% up from the average. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 57.87% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 17/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Reports Record Sales from the Release of New Product Catalog; 07/05/2018 – Freshpet 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 29/05/2018 – Freshpet Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 06/03/2018 – Freshpet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark O; 21/04/2018 – DJ Freshpet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRPT); 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC – QTRLY SHR $0.04; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, SEES NET SALES MORE THAN $185.0 MLN; 12/03/2018 – ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC REPORTS A 6.4 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN FRESHPET INC AS OF MARCH 1 – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Schubert Law Firm Investigates Freshpet, Inc. Executives for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties

More notable recent Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Freshpet Inc (FRPT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Freshpet (FRPT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did The Underlying Business Drive Freshpet’s (NASDAQ:FRPT) Lovely 349% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Freshpet, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) CEO Bill Cyr on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.