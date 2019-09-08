Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Raised Holding in Tripadvisor (TRIP) by $478,125 as Share Value Declined; Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Increases Position in Netgear (NTGR)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Netgear Inc (NTGR) by 100.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 12,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.08% . The institutional investor held 25,740 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $853,000, up from 12,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Netgear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 264,539 shares traded. NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has declined 17.30% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical NTGR News: 25/04/2018 – Netgear 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 25/04/2018 – Netgear Sees 2Q Rev $340M-$355M; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR 1Q NET REV. $345.0M, EST. $342.5M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 60C (2 EST.); 15/05/2018 – All-New Arlo Security Light System Illuminates Outdoor Areas and Provides Alerts Against Potential Threats; 20/03/2018 – Morro Data Launches Channel Program to Enable Managed Service Providers to Deliver High-Performance Cloud Storage Services; 25/04/2018 – Correct: Netgear 1Q EPS 17c; 03/05/2018 – Nighthawk Pro Gaming Announces Sponsorship of NRG Esports Teams

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 9,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.49% . The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.17M, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Tripadvisor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $37.88. About 1.58 million shares traded or 4.54% up from the average. TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has declined 24.19% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIP News: 08/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR 1Q REV. $378M, EST. $361.2M; 21/05/2018 – Russian agency offers fake restaurant reviews ahead of World Cup; 29/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Announces the “Most Excellent” Places to Travel Worldwide; 26/04/2018 – The top food experiences in the world, according to TripAdvisor; 09/04/2018 – The list is based on TripAdvisor customer reviews; 20/04/2018 – TRIPADVISOR BUYS BOKUN,; 27/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Inc.: Kaufer 2017 Total Compensation Included $18.3M Option Awards; 10/05/2018 – U.S. FCC fines Florida $120 million in ‘robocall’ case; 02/05/2018 – TripAdvisor reveals 2018 Travelers’ Choice awards for Vacation Rentals winners; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Invest Business Trust Buys Into TripAdvisor Class A

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold NTGR shares while 40 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 31.08 million shares or 4.09% less from 32.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62 million and $372.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 147,127 shares to 246,452 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold TRIP shares while 95 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 114.62 million shares or 1.84% less from 116.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 36,000 shares to 10,950 shares, valued at $137,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innoviva Inc by 120,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,762 shares, and cut its stake in Rh.