Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Lowered Molina Healthcare (MOH) Holding By $616,330; Matarin Capital Management Has Lifted Cra International (CRAI) Holding By $430,312

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) stake by 1.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 4,310 shares as Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH)’s stock rose 4.72%. The Smith Asset Management Group Lp holds 251,720 shares with $36.03 million value, down from 256,030 last quarter. Molina Healthcare Inc now has $6.74B valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $107.44. About 514,594 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 29, 2018 (MOH); 06/03/2018 – MOLINA AGREED TO BUYBACK ABOUT $96.8M AMOUNT OF 1.625% NOTES; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA MAY SELL ACA INSURANCE IN WISCONSIN, UTAH IN 2019; 24/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Selected for Medicaid Contract Awards in All Eight Regions of the State of Washington Reprocurement; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 EBITDA $724M-$768M; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE REPORTS PRICING OF SYNTHETIC EXCHANGE TRANSAC; 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Molina Healthcare, Inc; 30/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Investors; 25/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health 1Q Net $107M

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased Cra International Inc (CRAI) stake by 14.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Matarin Capital Management Llc acquired 11,324 shares as Cra International Inc (CRAI)’s stock declined 16.79%. The Matarin Capital Management Llc holds 88,731 shares with $3.40M value, up from 77,407 last quarter. Cra International Inc now has $332.56M valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $42.56. About 20,699 shares traded. CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) has declined 18.11% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAI News: 22/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within REX American Resources, CRA International, City Holding, Sa; 08/05/2018 – CRA Intl Reaffirms FY18 Rev of $380M-$392M; 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl Sees FY18 Rev $380M-$392M; 22/05/2018 – CRA International Announces New Online Trading Platform; 08/05/2018 – CRA INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Announces Vice President Promotions; 28/03/2018 – CRA International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday, May 2, 2018; 08/03/2018 Oil and corn tout dueling studies on future of U.S. biofuel program; 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl 1Q EPS 67c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold CRAI shares while 36 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 6.30 million shares or 2.41% less from 6.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Inc has invested 0% in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). Aqr Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 96,358 shares. State Street Corporation holds 167,242 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt has 0.03% invested in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). Invesco reported 14,663 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt Inc invested 0.03% in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). Geode Cap Management Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). Chicago Equity Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) for 7,427 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). Metropolitan Life Ins reported 0% stake. 44,613 were reported by D E Shaw Communications. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 10,614 shares. Citigroup has 4,599 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Communication Ltd Liability stated it has 33,848 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 25,000 were accumulated by Spark Investment Mngmt.

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased La (NYSE:LZB) stake by 27,129 shares to 288,297 valued at $8.84M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) stake by 34,372 shares and now owns 44,567 shares. Franklin Financial Network was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold MOH shares while 109 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 58.99 million shares or 15.94% less from 70.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 55,915 shares. Qs Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 57,623 shares. Northern Trust Corp has 513,853 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs holds 18,218 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Com, California-based fund reported 28,965 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0% or 8,890 shares. Cookson Peirce & Incorporated reported 0.16% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Virginia Retirement System Et Al accumulated 10,800 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Signaturefd Lc reported 173 shares. Highland Mngmt Lp invested in 7,363 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0.04% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Com owns 33,377 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 5,398 shares. Guggenheim Lc has 34,403 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc holds 3,000 shares.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased Chemed Corp (NYSE:CHE) stake by 26,327 shares to 30,757 valued at $11.10 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) stake by 49,910 shares and now owns 55,428 shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Molina Healthcare has $20000 highest and $130 lowest target. $164.80’s average target is 53.39% above currents $107.44 stock price. Molina Healthcare had 7 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $130 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, May 31. As per Monday, June 3, the company rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 23. The stock of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley.