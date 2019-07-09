Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Lowered Its Position in Logmein (LOGM) as Valuation Declined; As Noah Hldgs LTD (NOAH) Share Value Declined, Holder Ward Ferry Management LTD Raised Holding

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 64.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 13,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7,163 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 20,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $74.86. About 149,729 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 29.90% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 21/05/2018 – LOGMEIN CFO EDWARD HERDIECH NAMED BOSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL 2018 CFO OF THE YEAR HONOREE; 13/03/2018 LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 03/04/2018 – LogMeln Completes Acquisition of Jive Communications; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q EPS 56c; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 20/04/2018 – DJ LogMeIn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOGM); 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN USA TO HAVE ACCESS TO $400M REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NOAH) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 266,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.91M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.10M, up from 2.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Noah Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.6. About 1.62 million shares traded or 297.16% up from the average. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 23.37% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Net $42.8M; 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 30/04/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited Files FY2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Rev $132.5M; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q EPS 71c; 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 06/03/2018 Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $111M; 22/03/2018 – Noah Holdings’ Lam Is Taking Long View on China (Video)

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 111,100 shares to 437,733 shares, valued at $72.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 121,026 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Integer Holdings Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Gru has 225,961 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 9,252 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated has invested 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De reported 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Guggenheim Cap Limited Co has 16,217 shares. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated has 1.67 million shares. Wilkins Counsel, Massachusetts-based fund reported 57,165 shares. Amer Century Companies Inc has 492,492 shares. Ls Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 2,742 shares. Proshare Advsr Lc reported 6,521 shares. 348,364 were reported by Goldman Sachs. Victory Capital Mgmt reported 732,200 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.1% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.85 EPS, down 20.56% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.07 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $42.33 million for 22.02 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.57% negative EPS growth.