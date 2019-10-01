Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Lowered Holding in Arista Networks (ANET) as Stock Value Declined; Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holder Proshare Advisors Lowered Its Stake as Market Value Declined

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 96.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 212,943 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 6,618 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72 million, down from 219,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $238.92. About 718,904 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q EPS $1.79; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Rev $472.5M; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q REV. $472.5M, EST. $461.7M; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 24/03/2018 – Arista Networks Access Event Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 26

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 16.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 80,684 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 406,163 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.75 million, down from 486,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $60.26. About 4.42 million shares traded or 37.05% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.96M for 14.35 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Analysts await Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 18.58% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.83 per share. ANET’s profit will be $166.32M for 27.53 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by Arista Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.36% negative EPS growth.