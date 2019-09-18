Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Lifted Stake in Sinclair Broadcast Gp (SBGI) as Shares Rose; As Realpage (RP) Market Valuation Declined, Stockbridge Partners Decreased Stake by $4.50 Million

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 77,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 3.63M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $213.45M, down from 3.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $62.55. About 188,970 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.51; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – DEAL FOR $218.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 34C

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Gp (SBGI) by 674.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 210,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 241,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.96M, up from 31,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Gp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $45.37. About 426,421 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 03/04/2018 – BuzzFeed News: One Fox News insider said the comparison between the cable news network and Sinclair was ludicrous and the local; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Videos Renew Debate Over Media Ownership; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast :Divested Stations Are Being Sold for a Combined $1.5B of Gross Sales Proceeds; 25/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group Wins 45 Regional RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Establishes A Direct North American Commercial Presence To Market And Distribute Silhouette lnstaLift® In The United States; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Sinclair attacks CNN over `fake news’ promo controversy; 24/04/2018 – SINCLAIR CITES CLOSING OF TRIBUNE MEDIA PURCHASE; 24/04/2018 – Sinclair to sell TV stations as part of Tribune acquisition; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $910 MLN (CORRECTS; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Promotes James Hanning to general manager in Toledo, Ohio

More notable recent Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) a Great Stock for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Seth Klarman Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold SBGI shares while 78 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.67 million shares or 1.85% less from 55.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prelude Mgmt holds 4,622 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Macquarie Gp Limited holds 0% or 6,300 shares. 4,035 are held by Private Advisor Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company. Hilltop Holdings has 0.11% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Renaissance Tech Lc reported 0.2% stake. Whittier Trust stated it has 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Point72 Asset Management LP reported 0% stake. State Teachers Retirement System invested in 5,900 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Company reported 0.19% stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.05% stake. Orrstown Fincl Ser reported 0.04% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 20,330 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Incorporated holds 983,057 shares. Teton has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Cibc Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% or 3,914 shares.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $2.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innoviva Inc by 26,814 shares to 34,948 shares, valued at $509,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder (Estee) Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 32,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,210 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Stockbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $2.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 2.35 million shares to 9.34M shares, valued at $300.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 79.82 million shares or 2.50% more from 77.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invests Company invested in 0.03% or 170,852 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 44,108 shares. Principal Group holds 0.2% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 3.76 million shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 39,140 shares. Fred Alger Incorporated reported 219,655 shares stake. Stevens Capital Mngmt LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 3,998 shares. The New York-based Clearbridge Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 49,738 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Kornitzer Mngmt Ks, a Kansas-based fund reported 499,962 shares. 320,266 are owned by Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma. Stockbridge Ltd has invested 8.24% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Lc reported 0.08% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). State Street Corp stated it has 1.05M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd invested in 0.03% or 1.86M shares.

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. RP’s profit will be $29.37 million for 50.44 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.