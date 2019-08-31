Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Lifted Its Robert Half Intl (RHI) Stake by $1.92 Million; Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Palestra Capital Management Increased Stake by $77.29 Million as Market Value Rose

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) by 11.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 29,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The hedge fund held 290,800 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.95 million, up from 261,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Robert Half Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 840,622 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Robert Half International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHI); 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q OPER INCOME $134.4M, EST. $126.3M; 11/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl : COMMERZBANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6350P FROM 5250P; 08/05/2018 – RHI Magnesita 1Q Operating Ebita Soars on Higher Revenue, Savings; 11/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS 0.54% SHORT POSITION IN RHI MAGNESITA:AFM; 23/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA RHIM.L : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH EQUAL-WEIGHT RATING; 4950P TARGET PRICE; 16/04/2018 – Protiviti Cybersecurity Lab Tests and Analysis Reveal Companies’ IT Systems Still Vulnerable to Exploits and Digital Treachery; 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – PRICE INCREASES PROMOTED STRONG DEVELOPMENT IN REVENUES, MORE THAN OFFSETTING HIGHER RAW MATERIAL INPUT COSTS; 05/04/2018 – Cybersecurity, IT Governance and Emerging Technology are Shaping IT Audit Plans in 2018, According to a New Survey from Protivi; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q Rev $1.4B

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 96.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 462,840 shares as the company's stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 940,040 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.18M, up from 477,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $161.96. About 2.48 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Employee Levels At U.S. Class I Rail Operations Drop – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “West Coast Volumes Poised To Rip – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Union Pacific and CSX Headed in Different Directions After Earnings – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

