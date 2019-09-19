Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Lifted Its Medifast (MED) Holding by $644,864 as Stock Price Declined; Mastercard Class A (MA) Share Price Rose While Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Raised Holding by $602,976

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (MA) by 233.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 2,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 3,264 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $863,000, up from 980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $275.1. About 2.90M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers; 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 102.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 5,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The hedge fund held 9,962 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28M, up from 4,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $107.69. About 243,834 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 06/03/2018 – Medifast 4Q Rev $78M; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To EPS $3.55-EPS $3.65; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY EPS $3.15-EPS $3.25; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Jeffrey Brown Will Succeed Connolly as Audit Committee Chair; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $350 MLN TO $360 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY Rev $350M-$360M; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q Rev $99M-$102M; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q EPS 94c-EPS 97c; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital LLC Exits Position in Medifast; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q Rev $88.5M-$91.5M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold MED shares while 67 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 12.29 million shares or 8.50% more from 11.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 3,716 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd holds 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) or 2,000 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation holds 21,111 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,739 shares. Moreover, Hillsdale Investment Mngmt has 0.18% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Blackrock stated it has 1.71 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Company has invested 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). First Republic Investment has 0% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 1,574 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp stated it has 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Victory Cap Management holds 0.02% or 59,510 shares. Pnc Fin Svcs Gp reported 0% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Company holds 24,916 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. First Tru Ltd Partnership owns 10,143 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,100 shares.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $2.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,430 shares to 99,947 shares, valued at $26.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in U S Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 31,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 387,146 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. On Monday, August 12 the insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alkeon Mngmt Ltd holds 846,581 shares. Zweig owns 161,196 shares for 4.05% of their portfolio. United Kingdom-based Origin Asset Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 2.18% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bessemer Gp Inc holds 0.57% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 640,013 shares. Guardian Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 122,056 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd reported 272,512 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Incorporated Ltd holds 2,750 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advisors, North Carolina-based fund reported 112,655 shares. Coho stated it has 1,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Boothbay Fund Management Limited Co has 0.36% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Chilton Invest Co Limited Company stated it has 4.72% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). City Hldgs has 0.75% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 10,389 shares. 951 are held by Virtu Limited Liability. Prudential has invested 0.4% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Benjamin F Edwards Inc holds 13,427 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio.