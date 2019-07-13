Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Lifted Holding in Lauder (Estee) Cos (EL) by $8.20 Million; Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Holds Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity bought 46,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 163,691 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74M, up from 116,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $31.9. About 190,703 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 41.66% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 49c; 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1% Position in Supernus; 19/04/2018 – DJ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUPN); 15/03/2018 – SUPERNUS REPORTS PRICING OF $350M PRIVATE OFFER OF CONV NOTES; 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS SEES FY NET PRODUCT SALES $375M TO $400M

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Lauder (Estee) Cos Inc (EL) by 23.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 49,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 264,260 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.75M, up from 214,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Lauder (Estee) Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $186.81. About 856,624 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10 billion and $648.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) by 43,210 shares to 224,365 shares, valued at $9.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 60,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,914 shares, and cut its stake in Allete Inc (NYSE:ALE).

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Usana Health Sciences Inc (NYSE:USNA) by 11,520 shares to 3,460 shares, valued at $290,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR) by 15,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,257 shares, and cut its stake in Celanese Corp Del Com Ser A (NYSE:CE).