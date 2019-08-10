Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Lifted Biogen (BIIB) Holding by $22.26 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Stock Value Declined, Ledyard National Bank Lifted Its Holding by $4.92 Million

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 43892.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 96,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 96,784 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02 million, up from 220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.45. About 2.56 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 02/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: @AP reports Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Passenger Revenue Yield Fell 2.8%; 17/04/2018 – 620wtmj: Breaking: Southwest Airlines jet engine failure kills passenger on board airplane; 03/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST TO OFFER NONST0P SERVICE TO HAWAII FROM 4 CA CITIES; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Sees 2Q RASM Down 1%-3%; 17/04/2018 – BOEING STATEMENT ON SWA FLIGHT 1380; 11/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR, AIRCRAFT MECHANICS REACH 5-YR LABOR PACT; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS TO MAKE SURE ALL PASSENGERS ON THEIR WAY; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS GIVING NATIONAL TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD FULL COOPERATION DURING INVESTIGATION OF ENGINE FAILURE

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 81.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 94,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 209,805 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.55M, up from 115,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $235.8. About 877,122 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – WILL HAVE OPTION TO LICENSE THERAPIES ARISING OUT OF COLLABORATION AND WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 06/03/2018 – PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES INC – PMN310 SHOWED SIMILAR ABILITY TO CROSS BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER AND PENETRATE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM COMPARED TO ADUCANUMAB; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Rev $3.1B; 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen and the badly needed gene therapy acquisition that got away; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BIOGEN IDEC, INSYS THERAPEUTICS, LUNDBECK LLC, HYPERION THERAPEUTICS, VIVUS INC; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TYSABRI REVENUE OF $$462 MLN VS. $545 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Biogen, Ionis Expect to Close Deal in 2Q; 05/04/2018 – Biogen: Companies Have Agreed to Dismiss All Pending Patent Litigation

