Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Increased Its Robert Half Intl (RHI) Stake by $4.13 Million as Market Value Declined; Ranger Investment Management LP Has Raised Its Holding in Nve (NVEC) by $992,082

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Nve Corp (NVEC) by 32.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 14,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.24% . The institutional investor held 58,168 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.05M, up from 43,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Nve Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $71.32. About 81,717 shares traded or 128.01% up from the average. NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC) has declined 37.50% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEC News: 12/03/2018 NVE Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ NVE Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEC)

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) by 24.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 72,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The hedge fund held 363,230 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.71 million, up from 290,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Robert Half Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $55.63. About 1.18M shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – PRICE INCREASES PROMOTED STRONG DEVELOPMENT IN REVENUES, MORE THAN OFFSETTING HIGHER RAW MATERIAL INPUT COSTS; 10/05/2018 – Robert Half’s Second Annual “Week Of Service” Kicks Off May 14; 21/04/2018 – DJ Robert Half International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHI); 16/04/2018 – Protiviti Cybersecurity Lab Tests and Analysis Reveal Companies’ IT Systems Still Vulnerable to Exploits and Digital Treachery; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q Net $96.2M; 23/05/2018 – Companies Share Their Digital Transformation Journeys in New Edition of Protiviti’s “Internal Auditing Around the World”; 25/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q EPS 78c; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS 2018 HAS STARTED WELL; 08/05/2018 – RHI Magnesita 1Q Operating Ebita Soars on Higher Revenue, Savings

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.72, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold NVEC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 3.58 million shares or 1.32% more from 3.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 12,733 are held by Wasatch. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Ltd reported 825,488 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 352,463 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Northern has 0% invested in NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC) for 70,958 shares. Ameriprise Fin holds 0% or 35,007 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 3,207 shares. Moreover, Deutsche State Bank Ag has 0% invested in NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC) for 11,894 shares. Atria Investments Ltd invested 0.18% of its portfolio in NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC). Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) owns 0% invested in NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC) for 264 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 504 shares. Conestoga Capital Advsrs Limited holds 324,357 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 8,041 shares. Skylands Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.12% in NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC). Minnesota-based Mairs & has invested 0.35% in NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability holds 130,877 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 5,505 shares to 524,551 shares, valued at $45.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medidata Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 139,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,495 shares, and cut its stake in Evo Payments Inc..

