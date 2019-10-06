Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Decreased Vf (VFC) Stake; Wellington Management Group Llp Lifted Haemonetics (HAE) Position By $5.85 Million

Wellington Management Group Llp increased Haemonetics Corp (HAE) stake by 0.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wellington Management Group Llp acquired 48,757 shares as Haemonetics Corp (HAE)’s stock rose 36.81%. The Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5.98 million shares with $720.20M value, up from 5.94 million last quarter. Haemonetics Corp now has $6.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $125.87. About 221,485 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q Adj EPS 43c; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q Rev $234M; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (GAAP) $150 – $175 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Names Said Bolorforosh Chief Technology Officer; 28/03/2018 – HAEMONETICS GETS FDA CLEARANCES FOR NEXSYS PCS SOFTWARE; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $234 MLN, UP 2.4%; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS 4Q ADJ EPS 43C, EST. 42C; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP HAE.N FY SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $937.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – FDA: HAEMONETICS RECALLS SOME LOTS OF ACRODOSE PLUS,PL SYSTEMS; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.00-Adj EPS $2.30

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased Vf Corp (VFC) stake by 2.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 10,080 shares as Vf Corp (VFC)’s stock declined 0.18%. The Smith Asset Management Group Lp holds 399,237 shares with $34.87 million value, down from 409,317 last quarter. Vf Corp now has $35.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $88.69. About 1.80M shares traded or 7.68% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 31/05/2018 – Business Capital’s Managing Director Moderates Panel Discussing Key Differentiators for Corporate Success; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.48, REV VIEW $13.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD REV. CONT OPS $3.0B; 04/05/2018 – Vans shoes maker VF’s quarterly revenue top estimates; 14/03/2018 – VF to Enter Wearables Fitness Market; 23/03/2018 – VF Corporation Receives National Award from the U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp to Sell Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands; 24/04/2018 – VF Corp. Decreased Size of the Board to Eleven; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – AT QTR-END, INVENTORIES WERE UP 17 PERCENT COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 02/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value Adds VF Corp, Exits Aetna

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $157,860 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by Carucci Richard, worth $157,860 on Friday, August 23.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased Chemed Corp (NYSE:CHE) stake by 26,327 shares to 30,757 valued at $11.10M in 2019Q2. It also upped Varian Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:VAR) stake by 42,537 shares and now owns 270,586 shares. Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering V.F. Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:VFC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. V.F. Corporation Common Stock has $9700 highest and $8700 lowest target. $95’s average target is 7.11% above currents $88.69 stock price. V.F. Corporation Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) on Wednesday, September 11 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 24 by UBS. UBS maintained the shares of VFC in report on Tuesday, May 14 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold VFC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 388.37 million shares or 0.07% less from 388.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 734,361 shares. 1.37M were reported by Nuveen Asset Management Ltd. Tarbox Family Office reported 0.01% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Telos Capital Mgmt invested 0.78% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Conning has invested 1.44% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Anderson Hoagland And Company holds 8,865 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management accumulated 1.43 million shares. Wade G W & Incorporated accumulated 3,497 shares. Hrt Fincl Lc stated it has 0.41% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.05% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Company reported 0.04% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Da Davidson & Communications stated it has 241,798 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Blue Chip Prtnrs holds 0.51% or 25,897 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability (Trc) invested in 12,260 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 2,253 were accumulated by Qci Asset Mgmt Inc Ny.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $514.90M for 17.06 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 333.33% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Haemonetics has $15000 highest and $11000 lowest target. $141’s average target is 12.02% above currents $125.87 stock price. Haemonetics had 6 analyst reports since April 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, August 7 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, May 14. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $125 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Raymond James.

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) stake by 2.99 million shares to 10.37 million valued at $698.83M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP) stake by 10,286 shares and now owns 3.08M shares. Synlogic Inc was reduced too.