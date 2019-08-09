Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Decreased Its Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) as Shares Declined; Aircastle LTD (AYR) Shareholder Sankaty Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $1.00 Million

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (AYR) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 50,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.18% . The hedge fund held 241,036 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 291,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.31% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $20.59. About 305,760 shares traded or 20.27% up from the average. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has risen 1.17% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q EPS 73c; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Aircastle Ltd. To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BB+’, Outlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 52C; 27/03/2018 Aircastle Posts 2017 Passive Foreign Investment Company (“PFIC”) Annual Information Statements to Website; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE $202.7 MILLI; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-‘ IDR to Aircastle Limited; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Rev $202.7M

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH) by 76.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 75,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.75% . The hedge fund held 22,940 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $422,000, down from 98,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.79. About 1.98 million shares traded. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has declined 15.91% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SBH News: 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY-SEES RESTRUCTURING CHARGES FROM EXPANDED 2018 RESTRUCTURING PLAN BETWEEN $28 MLN & $30 MLN, TO BE MAJORLY RECORDED IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 08/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC SAYS SALLY HOLDINGS LLC AND SALLY CAPITAL INC MAY OFFER AND SELL DEBT SECURITIES AND GUARANTEES OF DEBT SECURITIES; 04/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Expands Cost-Cutting Moves; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Sally Beauty, Cites Weak Performance, Underinvestment in E-Commerce and In-Store Initiatives; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Sees Consolidated Yr-end Store Count to Increase Slightly; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – PROGRAM INCLUDES COST SAVINGS INITIATIVES FOCUSED ON ORGANIZATIONAL EFFICIENCIES, SOURCING OF PRODUCT AND BRANDS FOR RESALE; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings 2Q Adjusted EBITDA $147.5M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 18/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2018, FULL YEAR ADJUSTED OPERATING EARNINGS ARE STILL EXPECTED TO DECLINE SLIGHTLY

Sankaty Advisors Llc, which manages about $24.15B and $71.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 156,000 shares to 282,164 shares, valued at $5.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold AYR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 42.38 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Ltd (Trc) owns 3,336 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian Bankshares reported 0.04% stake. Vanguard Grp holds 4.99 million shares. Bain Capital Credit Limited Partnership reported 241,036 shares stake. Icon Advisers Inc reported 69,600 shares stake. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp reported 13,044 shares. Cambiar Investors Ltd Company stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 12,842 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 92,905 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zebra Management Limited Com owns 38,711 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio accumulated 41,900 shares. 4,000 are held by Hussman Strategic. Victory Cap Mngmt holds 0% or 71,690 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc accumulated 51,704 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 205 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 188,081 shares to 212,808 shares, valued at $31.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 2,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Huntington Ingalls Ind Inc (NYSE:HII).