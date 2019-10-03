Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Decreased Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Holding By $3.42 Million; 0 Analysts Bullish Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (RHP)

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) stake by 9.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 19,531 shares as Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)’s stock declined 0.18%. The Smith Asset Management Group Lp holds 193,277 shares with $34.01M value, down from 212,808 last quarter. Deckers Outdoor Corp now has $4.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $142.68. About 85,045 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 14/04/2018 – UGG Hosts Kick-Off Brunch for Festival Season; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q EPS 66c; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 25/04/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Special Edition Collection for Outdoor Voices; 12/03/2018 – Marcato held an 8.5 percent stake in Deckers Outdoor as of Jan. 19, according to a 13D filing; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Outdoor: John G. Perenchio Has Resigned From the Board; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Management Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $6.02, REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.20 TO $6.40, EST. $6.01

Among 2 analysts covering Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ryman Hospitality Properties has $8000 highest and $7600 lowest target. $78’s average target is -3.41% below currents $80.75 stock price. Ryman Hospitality Properties had 4 analyst reports since May 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold”. The stock of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, September 6. See Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) latest ratings:

06/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: $77.0000 New Target: $76.0000 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold Old Target: $81.0000 New Target: $78.0000 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Inc. (REIT) Rating: Jp Morgan New Target: $80.0000 77.0000

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Among 3 analysts covering Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Deckers Outdoor has $188 highest and $16900 lowest target. $177.33’s average target is 24.29% above currents $142.68 stock price. Deckers Outdoor had 9 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research on Monday, August 19. Canaccord Genuity maintained Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) on Friday, May 24 with “Buy” rating. Susquehanna upgraded it to “Positive” rating and $16900 target in Tuesday, May 14 report.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased Zebra Technologies Cp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) stake by 145,829 shares to 326,849 valued at $68.47M in 2019Q2. It also upped Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) stake by 318,627 shares and now owns 475,357 shares. F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold DECK shares while 121 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 30.48 million shares or 0.08% more from 30.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.07% or 63,344 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 4,557 shares. Hanseatic Management Service reported 0.38% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). North Carolina-based Bragg Financial Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.79% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). 55,608 were accumulated by Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 35,530 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 100 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 2,400 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Mngmt has 1,825 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 8,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 69,954 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.12M shares. Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc holds 1.3% or 14,209 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does On Deck Capital, Inc.’s (NYSE:ONDK) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Analysts await Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.30 EPS, down 3.36% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.38 per share. DECK’s profit will be $65.43 million for 15.51 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.67 actual EPS reported by Deckers Outdoor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -443.28% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.63% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $80.75. About 46,315 shares traded. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has declined 9.23% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q EBITDA $81.7M; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.18, EST. $1.15; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN AFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON FEB. 23, 2018; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES – IN CONNECTION WITH PROJECT, OSCEOLA COUNTY AGREED TO EXTEND AND MODIFY TERMS OF EXISTING RESTATED MARKETING AGREEMENT; 17/05/2018 – RYM: RYMAN HEALTHCARE BUYS EIGHTH VILLAGE SITE IN; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – IS PLANNING TO BUILD A NEW $100 MLN RETIREMENT VILLAGE IN HAVELOCK NORTH; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality Affirms Its 2018 Guidance; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN REPORTS $150M EXPANSION OF GAYLORD PALMS IN FLORIDA; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHP); 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES REPORTS $150M EXPANSION OF GAYLORD

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. owns and operates hotels in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.14 billion. The Company’s Hospitality segment operates a network of meetings-focused resorts, including the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee; the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida; the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas; and the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Prince GeorgeÂ’s County, Maryland. It has a 16.01 P/E ratio. As of February 15, 2013, this segmentÂ’s network of resorts had 7,797 rooms.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 43.33 million shares or 0.12% less from 43.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smithfield Tru accumulated 20 shares or 0% of the stock. Aurora Counsel invested in 20,451 shares or 0.73% of the stock. First Midwest Bancshares Trust Division accumulated 6,981 shares. Ws Lllp, a Florida-based fund reported 508,731 shares. 16,537 were reported by Teachers Insur And Annuity Association Of America. Cambridge Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 18,559 shares. Moreover, Architects has 0.02% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 1,000 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Hillsdale Invest Mgmt reported 0.09% stake. Knott David M stated it has 12,400 shares. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 2,545 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.07% or 58,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Com stated it has 493,734 shares. Intll Grp Inc Inc reported 29,187 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Llc reported 5,243 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.08 million activity. REED COLIN V bought $1.08 million worth of stock.

More notable recent Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Announces Proposed Tack-On Offering Of $100 Million Of 4.750% Senior Notes Due 2027 – GlobeNewswire” published on October 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call â€“ Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 10 a.m. ET – GlobeNewswire” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Announces Proposed $500 Million Senior Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Announces Pricing of $500 Million of Senior Notes Due 2027 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 13, 2019.