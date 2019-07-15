Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Cut Suntrust Banks (STI) Stake by $23.20 Million; Valuation Declined; As Skyline Champion (SKY) Shares Rose, Holder Oberweis Asset Management Boosted Stake

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Skyline Champion Corp (SKY) by 29.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 95,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 416,573 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92 million, up from 321,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27.9. About 208,425 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has declined 23.10% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.53% the S&P500.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) by 95.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 380,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16,270 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $995,000, down from 396,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $64.27. About 974,178 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 24/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Suntrust Banks Inc $850m 7Y +108; 09/05/2018 – BioScrip Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 16; 22/04/2018 – DJ SunTrust Banks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STI); 10/04/2018 – HighPoint Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 22/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 19/03/2018 – Rexnord at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 26/03/2018 – Civitas Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 04/04/2018 – Penn Virginia Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 22/05/2018 – Federman & Sherwood Investigates SunTrust Bank, Inc. for Data Breach; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net Charge-Offs $79M

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $498.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bridgepoint Education Inc. (NYSE:BPI) by 90,929 shares to 109,071 shares, valued at $666,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) by 19,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,120 shares, and cut its stake in Synaptics Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $228.80 million activity. 4.31M shares were sold by CENTERBRIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS L P, worth $87.18M on Tuesday, March 5. BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER – LLC had sold 4.79M shares worth $96.76M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SKY shares while 27 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.85 million shares or 1.66% more from 50.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Spitfire Cap Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 217,500 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 255,670 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Oppenheimer Asset Management, a New York-based fund reported 1,872 shares. Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 1,155 shares. Omers Administration owns 18,800 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 595,566 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Sei holds 51,277 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested in 119,330 shares or 0% of the stock. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Lc has invested 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Amer Century Companies reported 175,920 shares. Venator Capital Ltd holds 213,809 shares or 4.21% of its portfolio. Fil Ltd reported 20 shares stake. Moreover, Comerica Retail Bank has 0.01% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY).

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $3.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntington Ingalls Ind Inc (NYSE:HII) by 30,067 shares to 138,380 shares, valued at $28.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 124,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Integer Holdings Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 173,184 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% stake. 173 are held by Tarbox Family Office Inc. Piedmont Inv reported 70,906 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Cetera Advisors owns 0.01% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 4,424 shares. 659,162 were accumulated by Todd Asset Limited Liability. Gam Ag invested in 0.01% or 5,830 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca has 0.04% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Fjarde Ap holds 135,570 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Town & Country Bancorp & Tru Dba First Bankers Tru holds 0.26% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 9,064 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Liability holds 5,312 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Hap Trading Ltd owns 21,009 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 6,818 shares. Moors & Cabot reported 0.03% stake.