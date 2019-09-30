Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Cut Its U S Bancorp (USB) Stake by $1.63 Million; As Leggett & Platt (LEG) Market Value Rose, Holder Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Decreased Stake

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) by 99.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 72,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The hedge fund held 187 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7,000, down from 72,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $41.09. About 175,032 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 Sales $4.2B-$4.3B; 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 12 PCT; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – RAW MATERIAL-RELATED PRICE INCREASES AND CURRENCY IMPACT SHOULD ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 09/03/2018 Leggett & Platt Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT REPORTS DIV BOOST & ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS; 16/03/2018 – VP Douglas Gifts 100 Of Leggett & Platt Inc; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE LOWERED TO $2.60 TO $2.80; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q EPS 57c

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 31,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The hedge fund held 387,146 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.29 million, down from 418,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $55.51. About 1.56 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $341M, EST. $340.9M; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold LEG shares while 104 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 99.60 million shares or 1.60% more from 98.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan invested in 0.01% or 53,776 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 10,027 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Pacific Glob Invest Management reported 0.1% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Rodgers Brothers accumulated 0.09% or 8,402 shares. B & T Capital Mgmt Dba Alpha Capital Mgmt holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 59,839 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Tdam Usa Inc reported 153,652 shares. 19,814 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Company New York. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo reported 325,873 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership reported 17,770 shares. Cibc Asset Management invested in 0% or 12,318 shares. 570,595 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Private Advisor Ltd holds 0% or 5,553 shares. Glenmede Company Na owns 19,107 shares.

Analysts await Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.67 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.67 per share. LEG’s profit will be $88.08M for 15.33 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Leggett & Platt, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.69% EPS growth.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50 million and $265.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,412 shares to 154,315 shares, valued at $8.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,413 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB).

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $2.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 22,507 shares to 232,312 shares, valued at $54.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 5,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 12.39 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuance Invs Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 7,909 shares. Abner Herrman Brock has invested 0.25% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Moreover, Guyasuta Investment Advsrs Inc has 0.17% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Spears Abacus Advsr Lc, a New York-based fund reported 9,565 shares. Wealthquest owns 7,085 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com holds 0.02% or 96,244 shares. State Bank Of The West has 0.04% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 7,059 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.26% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Hexavest has invested 0.7% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Iberiabank owns 0.59% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 101,501 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.23% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.05% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 1.40M shares. Dubuque Bankshares Tru has invested 1.02% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). 276,527 are held by Utah Retirement.

