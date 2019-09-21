Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Cut Its Progressive (PGR) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Apriem Advisors Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) Trimmed by $458,106

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Progressive Corp (PGR) by 14.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 143,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 882,683 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.55M, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $76.01. About 3.83 million shares traded or 33.30% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22

Apriem Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors sold 242 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,775 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.04 million, down from 5,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $889.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33M shares traded or 31.99% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/05/2018 – President Trump has reportedly asked the postmaster general to double the shipping rates it charges Amazon and other companies, the Washington Post reports; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Is Expected to Post Strong Revenue Growth as Costs Surge; 16/04/2018 – Think Tank: Could Amazon Be the New Sephora for Brands Trying to Get Noticed?; 02/05/2018 – Amazon is sponsoring a horse with the same name as its audiobook company; 05/04/2018 – Trump also criticizes Amazon and says the company is not on a level playing field; 23/05/2018 – Kroger Beefs Up Amazon Response With $200 Million Meal-Kit Deal; 29/03/2018 – Whole Foods tests store signage that promotes discounts for Amazon Prime members; 02/05/2018 – APTOS OFFERS AMAZON PAY WITH MULTI-CURRENCY PAYMENT OPTION TO R; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Raven Connected Car Solution Launches on Amazon

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $2.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skechers U S A Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 521,630 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $32.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 285,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 473,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI).

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $766.11 million for 14.62 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Conning holds 9,516 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Coastline owns 0.13% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 11,360 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.05% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Suntrust Banks Incorporated invested in 36,045 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cognios Limited Company owns 47,399 shares or 1.45% of their US portfolio. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Co Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Moore Mgmt LP accumulated 1.74% or 925,000 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank stated it has 45,573 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Intrust Retail Bank Na reported 0.1% stake. Moreover, Amalgamated Fincl Bank has 0.15% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Bragg Finance Advsrs Inc invested in 1.11% or 112,475 shares. Endurance Wealth Management Inc owns 100 shares. Korea Inv Corp has 0.3% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 872,196 shares. Rowland And Invest Counsel Adv has 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 150,511 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 97.51 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.