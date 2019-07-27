Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Cut Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake; Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Sentiment Is 1.15

Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 270 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 234 reduced and sold their holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 135.08 million shares, down from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Skyworks Solutions Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 2 to 7 for an increase of 5. Sold All: 46 Reduced: 188 Increased: 174 New Position: 96.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 2.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 5,424 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Smith Asset Management Group Lp holds 214,405 shares with $81.83 million value, down from 219,829 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $194.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.36M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Duberstein to Serve Additional Year From 2018 to 2019 to Aid in Transition; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES $35B TOTAL DEALS IN PIPELINE AWAITING EX-IM CREDIT; 14/03/2018 – Boeing May Become a Target in a Trade War Over Trump’s Tariffs; 07/05/2018 – ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES PLANS TO ORDER 13 BOEING 787 JETS AND SIX AIRBUS A350 PLANES -CEO; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – REFLECTING STRENGTH OF CARGO MARKET, NOW PLAN TO INCREASE PRODUCTION RATE ON 767 PROGRAM FROM 2.5 TO 3 PER MONTH BEGINNING IN 2020; 11/04/2018 – BOEING INVESTED IN REACTION ENGINES’ $37.3M FUNDING ROUND; 03/05/2018 – A fan blade broke off one of the Boeing 737-700’s two engines; 18/04/2018 – WestJet to ‘accelerate’ fan blade inspections following fatal Southwest accident; 05/04/2018 – China tariffs on U.S. business jets seen a boon for Canada’s Bombardier, others

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lincoln Capital Limited reported 658 shares. King Wealth reported 2.4% stake. Putnam Fl Inv Management accumulated 7,003 shares. Valmark Advisers Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,843 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership, Michigan-based fund reported 643 shares. Moreover, Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Liability has 1.53% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Baltimore reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Saybrook Nc stated it has 2,322 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cypress Funds Lc invested 11.44% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 4,537 are owned by Birch Hill Inv Ltd Liability. Alps holds 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 12,400 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi holds 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 49,900 shares. Cahill Fincl Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 4,560 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. 2,137 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million. Smith Gregory D also sold $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of stock. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.85 billion. The Company’s product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. It has a 14.36 P/E ratio. The firm provides its products for automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable applications.

The stock increased 0.37% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $85.98. About 974,077 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) has declined 20.47% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Net $276M; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm