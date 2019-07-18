Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Cut By $2.20 Million Its Sps Commerce (SPSC) Stake; Monetary Management Group Upped Honeywell International (HON) Stake By $323,900

Monetary Management Group Inc increased Honeywell International (HON) stake by 6.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Monetary Management Group Inc acquired 2,050 shares as Honeywell International (HON)’s stock rose 11.82%. The Monetary Management Group Inc holds 31,960 shares with $5.08 million value, up from 29,910 last quarter. Honeywell International now has $125.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.98% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $171.96. About 1.37 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Delivers Outstanding First-Quarter Results Driven By Strong Sales Performance; Raises 2018 Guidance; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI SIGNS COOPERATION MEMO W/ HONEYWELL CHINA UNIT; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers; 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ALSO ENTERED INTO A $4.0 BILLION AMENDED AND RESTATED FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Olivier Rabiller to Continue as CEO of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins Off; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 30/05/2018 – Honeywell’s Latest Connected Aircraft Hardware Enhances The Passenger Experience For Air Hamburg; 20/03/2018 – HONEYWELL – LAUNCH OF ITS CONNECTIVITY SOLUTION, GODIRECT ROUTER; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY SEGMENT MARGIN 19.2 PCT VS 18.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased Sps Commerce Inc (SPSC) stake by 77.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 20,740 shares as Sps Commerce Inc (SPSC)’s stock declined 2.39%. The Smith Asset Management Group Lp holds 5,980 shares with $634,000 value, down from 26,720 last quarter. Sps Commerce Inc now has $1.85B valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $103.47. About 28,238 shares traded. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 49.12% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2018 EPS 70c-EPS 74c; 23/03/2018 – USDA-Foreign Agr: China: China Notifies Draft Maximum Residue Limits for Pesticides in Food (as SPS 1065) – March 23, 2018; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.34, REV VIEW $242.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.40 TO $1.45, EST. $1.34; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2Q Adj EPS 32c-Adj EPS 34c; 20/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effects of Different Rehabilitation Programme on Pain, Function and AHD in Patients With SPS And Comparison; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce 1Q Rev $59.1M; 16/03/2018 – SPS COMMERCE NAMES THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO BOARD; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $242 MLN TO $244 MLN

Among 2 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Monday, April 22. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $183 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by Barclays Capital.

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) stake by 6,075 shares to 32,105 valued at $5.01 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Boeing (NYSE:BA) stake by 2,267 shares and now owns 11,203 shares. Broadcom Inc was reduced too.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. The insider Paz George sold 1,035 shares worth $154,143. Deily Linnet F sold $629,808 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated accumulated 53.75 million shares or 0.34% of the stock. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Company stated it has 104,194 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. The Wisconsin-based Thompson Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cls Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company has 386 shares. 1,767 were reported by Northstar Inv Advisors Ltd Liability. Amer Insurance Tx stated it has 0.95% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability invested in 124 shares. Marketfield Asset Mgmt Lc reported 27,674 shares stake. Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt Lc has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). The Texas-based Adell Harriman And Carpenter has invested 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Endowment Limited Partnership holds 2,070 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 89,578 shares. Peddock Cap Ltd Liability owns 445 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Inc Nc reported 68,290 shares. Co Of Oklahoma accumulated 30,315 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.60 million activity. Frome James J. sold $2.12 million worth of stock or 19,670 shares. 5,080 shares were sold by Nelson Kimberly K., worth $487,430.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.96, from 2.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold SPSC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.39 million shares or 2.35% less from 16.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Mgmt Gru Lp reported 5,980 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) or 36,580 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0.11% invested in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) for 219,870 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Moreover, Cornercap Counsel has 0.2% invested in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) for 13,470 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 6,403 shares in its portfolio. Moody Bancshares Division stated it has 46 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 30,046 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 40,710 shares. D E Shaw & has invested 0.03% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Hillsdale Mngmt owns 26,600 shares. Highstreet Asset invested in 30 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.01% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Sumitomo Mitsui Inc holds 0% or 6,130 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) for 129 shares.

Analysts await SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.35 per share. SPSC’s profit will be $7.17 million for 64.67 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by SPS Commerce, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SPS Commerce had 4 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 13.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) stake by 94,314 shares to 209,805 valued at $49.55 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) stake by 29,500 shares and now owns 290,800 shares. Pra Health Sciences Inc was raised too.